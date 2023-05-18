Though you don't have it from the very beginning, follow the story and soon enough you'll receive the paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Returning from Breath of the Wild — and with a long series history (albeit in slightly different forms) — the glider is a powerful, comforting tool which enables you to soar majestically through Hyrule's skies and survive great falls as you explore the kingdom of Hyrule.

In an update from its predecessor, it is now possible to update your paraglider with different fabrics collected from across the kingdom and via scanning amiibo, too.

In this guide, we list every paraglider fabric in the game, along with its location or unlock method.

Note. This paraglider fabrics guide is a work in progress, so check back as we continue to add more fabrics until it's 100% complete!

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Paraglider Fabric Guide

Paraglider Fabric List

Here is a list of every paraglider fabric in the game, plus where to find it or how to unlock it.

Ancient-Sheikah Fabric

Unlock: To get the Ancient Sheikah Fabric, you'll need to scan a Guardian amiibo. Eventually, this item will drop.

Bokoblin Fabric

Unlock: Scan a Bokoblin amiibo to unlock the Bokoblin Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Bygone-Royal Fabric

Unlock: To get the Bygone-Royal Fabric, you'll need to scan a Wind Waker Toon Zelda amiibo. Eventually, this item will drop.

Cece Fabric

Location: Visit the Dye Shop in Hateno Village and speak to Sayge. As a first-time customer, he'll gift you the Cece Fabric.

Demon King Fabric

Unlock: Scan a Ganondorf amiibo to unlock the Demon King Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Egg Fabric

Unlock: To get the Egg Fabric, you'll need to scan a Link's Awakening Link amiibo. Eventually, this item will drop.

Gerudo-Champion Fabric

Unlock: Scan an Urbosa amiibo to unlock the Gerudo-Champion Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Goddess Fabric

Unlock: Scan a Zelda and Loftwing amiibo to unlock the Goddess Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Goron-Champion Fabric

Unlock: Scan a Daruk amiibo to unlock the Zora-Champion Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Horse-God Fabric

Location: To get the Horse-God Fabric, earn five Pony Points and claim your reward from the side counter at a stable.

Hudson Construction Fabric

Location: Finish the 'Home on Arrange' side quest in Tarry Town to get the Hudson Construction Fabric.

Hylian-Hood Fabric

Unlock: Scan a Rider Link amiibo to unlock the Hylian-Hood Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Hyrule-Princess Fabric

Unlock: Scan a Breath of the Wild Zelda amiibo to unlock the Hyrule Princess Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

King of Red Lions Fabric

Unlock: Scan a Wind Waker Toon Link or a Smash Bros. series Toon Link amiibo to unlock the King of Red Lions Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Korok Fabric

Location: Finish 'The Secret Room' side quest in Korok Forest to get the Korok Fabric.

Lucky Clover Gazette Fabric

Location: You'll get the Lucky Clover Gazette Fabric from Penn after you complete two Lucky Clover Gazette side adventures

Majora’s Mask Fabric

Unlock: Scan a Majora's Mask Link amiibo to unlock the Mirror of Twilight Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Mirror of Twilight Fabric

Unlock: Scan a Wolf Link amiibo to unlock the Mirror of Twilight Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Nostalgic Fabric

Location: The Nostalgic Fabric is found in a Treasure Chest in the tower of the Temple of Time Ruins on the Great Plateau.

Ordinary Fabric

Unlock: This is the standard fabric the paraglider comes with. If you've got the paraglider, you've got this.

Pixel Fabric

Unlock: Scan an 8-Bit Link amiibo to unlock the Pixel Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Rito-Champion Fabric

Unlock: Scan a Revali amiibo to unlock the Rito-Champion Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Sheik Fabric

Unlock: Scan a Sheik amiibo to unlock the Sheik Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Tunic of Memories Fabric



Unlock: Scan an Archer Link amiibo to unlock the Tunic of Memories Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

Zora-Champion Fabric

Unlock: Scan a Mipha amiibo to unlock the Zora-Champion Fabric. Eventually, this item will drop.

How Do You Change Paraglider Fabric?

To change the fabric of your glider, you'll have to go to Dye Shop in Hateno Village.

Speak to Sayge (who will gift you the Cede Fabric) and for 20 Rupees he will change the fabric on your paraglider before promptly ejecting you from the premises.

Do The Paraglider Fabrics Give A Stats Boost?

No, unlike Armour Sets, paraglider fabrics don't alter your stats in any way. They just look pretty.

Which Is The Best Paraglider Fabric, Though?

Well, seeing as the only difference is cosmetic, it's a matter of personal preference, isn't it!

(Except it isn't, it's definitely the Egg Fabric. In fact, all the Link's Awakening-themed items are the best. That mask is just *chef's kiss*.)

