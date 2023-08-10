The King Gleeok is one of the toughest foes you'll face in your time with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as it mixes all three elemental types that you'll find in regular Gleeok battles into one formidable combination.

There are a total of four of these large beasties to take down in the game, three of which are tied into your search for Sage's Wills, and they're all fairly difficult to locate.

In order to help you in your battle against Hyrule's King Gleeoks, we've put together the following guide showing you all of their locations, as well as giving you some tips on how best to approach killing them. Let's take a look!

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: All King Gleeok Locations & How To Beat A King Gleeok

All King Gleeok Locations

Gerudo Sky Archipelago, -4438, -2605, 1413

Gleeok Den, Great Hyrule Forest Depths (below Thyphlo Ruins) 0346, 3126, -0621

Eventide Island Sky, 4652, -3827, 1064

West Hebra Sky Archipelago, -4470, 2175, 1252

How To Beat A King Gleeok

First things first, as much as this can be a fairly tough battle, you can make things straightforward if you prepare yourself correctly. The King Gleeok may pack three different elemental attacks but, if you've fought a regular Gleeok, the rhythm of this fight will come as no surprise.

The fact is you never really want to take a hit from a Gleeok attack, and having three elements instead of one doesn't really change how you should approach these assaults. Stay well clear, use cover and bide your time to get in for your shots.

As with regular Gleeoks, you'll need to take out three eyes, one for each head, before the beast drops to the ground, so getting airborne to use slo-mo with your bow or using homing arrows/target lock from cover on the ground are the best tactics here.

In each of the locations we've noted above you'll want to make use of any pillars or ledges you can in order to gain some height and drop into slow motion with your bow and arrows, just as with regular Gleeok battles. Once you've done some damage make a run for cover and choose your attack times carefully as these bosses hit hard and can kill you very quickly.

Follow the rhythm and flow you already know from regular Gleeok battles then, once the beast is on its last legs, prepare for it to lift into the air, much higher than its vanilla counterparts. Once it does this you'll need to use your rewind mechanic to ride up the debris it chucks down to earth in order to get lined up for a slow-mo shot.

Essential Equipment

Bows

A good strong bow is a priority here and we recommend opting for a triple shot effort, such as the Lynel Bow, or a powerful attack option like the Royal Guard's Bow. Make sure to check out our guide to the game's best weapons to find out where to nab both of these.

You'll also need plenty of arrows, so make sure you check out our guide on how to farm arrows to stock up.

Arrow Fuse Materials

Alongside your bow, you'll want to make sure to pack plenty of strong fuse options for your arrows, we recommend using Keese Eyeballs all the way here as they make sure you get your hits in at all times thanks to their homing capabilities. Otherwise, fuse materials that give you the biggest attack boosts.

Strong Melee Weapons

You'll also need to pack a decent melee weapon, so make sure your inventory is fully stocked with strong choices to do maximum damage when the Gleeok is on the ground. Ideally, you'll have already fought a Gleeok and grabbed its horn to make for a super strong elemental fuse material, but if not just make sure to use the best you've such as Silver monster parts and have plenty of backup weapons to keep you in the game.

Zonai Springs

Getting airborne and using slo-mo is the best way to get all three Gleeok eyes taken out in one smooth motion without taking damage, so packing a bunch of these super-handy springs is a must. You can drop them anywhere you like but we recommend putting them right beside your favourite cover spot so you can prep yourself and then launch out and into the open for a surprise attack.

Fairies

Head up to the sky islands above Hyrule and you'll find Fairies hovering around pools of water. Fairies will revive a downed Link with a handful of hearts to boot, so they're essential to giving yourself a few chances if things go wrong during the fight. You'll need to be careful grabbing them as they'll disappear if you don't sneak, and we recommend gliding down onto them as the easiest way to make sure you net a few.

Travel Medallions

Follow our guide to unlocking the Travel Medallion mechanic on your Purah Pad to give yourself a handy fast travel point during these scraps. This allows you to nip back to terra firma to restock important gear or get sorted if you realise you're a bit underprepared. All of these fights are in fairly hard-to-reach places, so having a fast travel point saves a lot of hassle in the long run.

Meals/Elixirs

Make sure you've got a good supply of elixirs and meals to replenish your health and protect you against elemental attacks. Make sure to check out our guide to some of the best recipes in the game if you need some hints and tips on energising food.

Rewards for beating King Gleeok in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You'll get some excellent fuse equipment once you're victorious, so make sure to keep hold of this stuff to use in future tough battles.

Gleeok Frost Horn

Gleeok Wings

Gleeok Flame Horn

Gleeok Thunder Horn

Gleeok Guts

For more tips and tricks, check out our full Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.