During your escapades in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you may very well happen upon your first Sage's Will quite by accident as you explore the many sky islands that hover high above the surface of Hyrule.

In this guide we'll explain the purpose of these items as well as showing you the locations of all 20 Sage's Wills. Let's take a look!

What Are Sage's Wills & How To Use Them

A Sage's Will is a collectible that can be found in chests dotted exclusively around the sky islands in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you've got four Sage's Wills, you can take them to a Goddess Statue in order to strengthen the bond between Link and his Sage pals, in turn improving their abilities.

Focus your Sage's Will power-ups on the Sage you tend to use the most, as it gives them a nice attack boost than can really help out in tough battles.

Before jumping into the search for all the game's Sage's Wills, pack plenty of Zonai tech; elixirs, arrows, bows, batteries, and anything else that will help you navigate the sky islands, and take on some large foes such as Gleeoks and Flux Constructs.

Now, let's look at where to find them all the Sage's Wills.

All Sage's Will Locations

Eldin Sky Archipelago, 1765, 2267, 0827

Jump in the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower to easily glide over to this small island, defeat a few constructs and grab this first Sage's Will from the chest.

South Eldin Sky Archipelago, 1779, 0978, 1226

Head to the location shown below in the South Eldin Sky Archipelago, then make your way to the southernmost island of this group.

Once there, head down to the lower level and inside, where you'll spot some metal panelling covered in roots. One side of this box is missing its panelling so just chop the roots out of your way to hop in and grab your next Sage's Will.

Sokkala Sky Archipelago (Akkala Highlands Sky), 3819, 1635, 1110

Head up to this region of the sky to reach the great big stone globe. Head inside and use Ultrahand to rotate the globe so that the main opening sits level with the floor, half on the topside and half beneath.

You can now climb down and through the opening to reach underneath the floor to find a chest.

Water Temple Entrance - The Great Wellspring of Hyrule, 3418, 0644, 1317

Head to this multi-levelled island and drop down to beside the shrine here (Igoshon Shrine). Here you'll find a Flux Construct with a Sage's Will chest on its shoulder.

You can choose to defeat the construct and take your prize or simply yank it off with Ultrahand, open the chest and flee the scene.

Lanayru Sky Archipelago, 2915, 0530, 0950

We're back inside another great big spinning globe. This time there's a Zonai Fan hard at work turning a central wheel.

Shut the fan down and then manually manipulate the globe to have its main opening at horizon level. Now drop down to nab the Sage's Will in a chest under the floor.

Lanayru Sky Archipelago, 3011, -0230, 0894

Another Flux Construct with a chest on its shoulder for you this time, and with enough stamina you should be able to reach this small island from the furthest south island of the Water Temple area.

North Necluda Sky Archipelago, 1817, -1122, 0923

You can take off from the eastern side of Great Sky Island to reach this area which has a launcher at its centre. Turn the wheel to direct it at the small landmass shown below to boost yourself over and find the chest you're after.

Faron Sky Archipelago, -0319, -2587, 0894

This time we're going to head directly south from the Great Sky Island to reach another Flux Construct face-off. Travel to any point or shrine on the south coast of Great Sky Island and glide your way over and down to this one without need for elixirs or anything besides your trusty paraglider.

South East Necluda Sky - Directly Above Eventide Island

In order for us to reach this one there's some work to do and it's essential to pack plenty of fans, rockets, wing devices, batteries and elixirs to make a flying machine that'll go the distance.

Blast out of Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower and land on the islands to the east where you'll find Kumamayn Shrine. Before you get to the shrine here you'll need to make use of lots of Zonai Springs to get to the largest island of the group. Once you're here, head to the easternmost point, near the Flux Construct III and then use your flying device or whatever else you've come up with, and as many batteries and elixirs as needed, to fly all the way over to the far southeast of the map.

When you get to the island directly above Eventide, you'll get a King Gleeok-shaped surprise. So you'll need to prepare yourself for this eventuality too. Stock up on food and get plenty of arrows, Keese Eyeballs, and a fancy bow to make things easier.

Once the Gleeok is defeated you'll receive a chest containing the Sage's Will as a prize. This is a super tough one to grab overall, so we suggest you wait until you've got plenty of stamina, hearts, a strong multi-shot bow, and plenty of experience dealing with Gleeoks.

South Necluda Sky Archipelago, 2576, -3604, 0894

This Sage's Will sees us launch ourselves from the very same island that we used to kickstart our flight for the last Will. Use Kumamayn Shrine as a shortcut or blast out of Rabella Skyview to get here.

Now all you need to do is point the central launcher at the island to the south and fire yourself at it. Link will easily make the trip and once you land you'll simply need to yank the chest off the Flux Construct III here.

South Hyrule Sky Archipelago, -0953, -1735, 1006

A fairly easy one this time. You can reach the island shown below by taking off from In-isa Shrine on Great Sky Island. If you find yourself coming up short, you can land on the island close to it and use the Zonai platforms and rockets to give yourself a final push.

Once on the island, you'll find an upper and lower water pool. Grab the log from the upper pool and then use Ultrahand to place it behind the water gate on the lower pool. When you've got it in place, use Ultrahand to lift the gate and attach it to the log to stop it from closing again. You'll find your chest at the bottom of the drained pool.

East Gerudo Sky Archipelago, -1961, -1777, 1140

Another easy one to get to. Jump into Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and head east to reach the island with a launcher on it. From here you can launch yourself to the north west to reach the island with our chest on it.

Once here, there are three levels, the surface and two lower areas. Head to the middle area, grab the Zonai Mirror device and drop it down the crevice beside the Zonai flame device so it lands on the lower floor. Now head down here to find a cage with the chest inside. Make sure it's daylight (set a fire to rest if not) then extend the mirror out to catch sunlight with Ultrahand and use it to reflect onto the mirror above the cage to open it.

