The Great Fairy needs your help in Echoes of Wisdom. And, in order to be the most stylish person in Hyrule, there's no way you can turn her down.

This guide covers the late-game Side Quest, The Great Fairy's Request, including where to find it, where to get the Floral Seashell and the Magma Stone, and what you get for completing it.

Where to find The Great Fairy's Request Side Quest



The Great Fairy's Request is located in the Great Fairy Shrine in the middle of Lake Hylia.

At any point after you've cleared Eldin Volcano and once you've maxed out your Accessory Slots, visit the Fairy Shrine and you'll spy a treasure chest in front of the fountain. Open it for a Might Crystal, and the Great Fairy will appear.

She'll tell you that she knows how to make an item that makes finding Might Crystals much easier, but she wants a piece of well-crafted jewellery in return. She will tell you of a Gerudo woman who is known for her skills, and you'll be given The Great Fairy's Request Side Quest

The Great Fairy's Request - Solution & Rewards

There are multiple steps to this quest and you'll need to visit multiple locations to get what you need to make the jewellery. Your first stop is the Gerudo Desert.

Warp to Gerudo Town and enter the item shop, which is to the right of the entrance. Speak to the clerk there to find out that she's the person you're after.

For the Great Fairy's request, she needs two different materials — the Floral Seashell and the Magma Stone. You can only get them as part of this quest, so let's go and do just that.

How to get the Floral Seashell

Warp to Zora Cove and head inside the Sea Zora Village. Speak to the item shop owner and they'll tell you they want to try a disgusting-sounding smoothie. Easy enough!

If you don't have an Unfortunate Smoothie on you, then there's a Business Scrub just north of Zora Cove. Give him a mix of ingredients that don't go together (check our list of Smoothies to see what does work) and he'll make the disgusting drink for you.

Return to the shopkeeper in Sea Zora Village and he'll give you the Floral Seashell.

How to get the Magma Stone

Head to Goron City and talk to the item shop owner here to find out about Magma Stones. They're in the Lizalfos Burrow, so while he can get you one, he can't until the enemies have been defeated.

Head to the Burrow and defeat all the enemies as you make your way throw the caverns. In the final room, use your best Echoes to get rid of the monsters quickly and afterwards, the merchant will arrive. He'll then mine you a Magma Stone for your trouble.

Making the Fairy's pendant

When you have both the Floral Seashell and the Magma Stone, return to Gerudo Town and speak to the shopkeeper there again. She'll then make you the Lovely Pendant to take to the Great Fairy.

Warp back to the Great Fairy Shrine and talk to the Great Fairy. You'll give her the pendant, and in return, you'll get a brand new accessory — the Might Bell.

The Might Bell is incredibly useful, as it will ring whenever you're close to a Might Crystal. Perfect for upgrading Swordfighter Form.

