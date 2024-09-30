One of the first Side Quests you'll pick up in the Gerudo Desert in Echoes of Wisdom is an unusual request. You'll be tasked with finding a tile that can fly through the air. Sounds interesting, right?

Below, we've got a detailed guide on how to complete The Flying Tile Side Quest, including where to find the Side Quest, and where to find the Echo you need to complete it.



Where to find The Flying Tile Side Quest

The Flying Tile Side Quest can be picked up at the Oasis in the Gerudo Desert. It's on the east side of the desert, and you should naturally come across it when exploring the Gerudo Desert for the first time.

Just to the left of a tent — the only building at the Oasis — is a Gerudo woman called Tormali pondering something. Speak to her to get the quest.

The Flying Tile Side Quest - Solution and Rewards

To complete The Flying Tile, you need to find the Flying Tile Echo. This is one of the best early-game Echoes you can get, and luckily, it's pretty easy to find in Echoes of Wisdom.

You can find the Flying Tile Echo in two different locations.

The first location is in the northwest of the Gerudo Desert inside a cave, which is located high above a Boarblin Camp. You can either take on the Boarblins and climb up to the top of cliff from there, or you can climb up the cliffs north of the Oasis and head west towards the cave. The second location is one you'll come across naturally through the story — you'll find the Flying Tiles to the left of the main entrance.

All you need to do to capture its Echo is let it break — it'll break if it hits Zelda, another Echo, or anything. Then you can run in and grab it for yourself. Return to Tormali and summon the Flying Tile Echo, and she'll reward you with 50 rupees.

