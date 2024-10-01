Zelda will pick up many Side Quests during her journey in Echoes of Wisdom. Some of these involve simply bringing villagers the right Echo, but others, like Let's Play a Game, require a bit more adventuring.

In this guide, we've detailed where to find the Let's Play a Game Side Quest, a full walkthrough for the Eastern Temple mini-dungeon, and how to defeat the boss of the temple, Smog.

For a list of all Side Quests available in Echoes of Wisdom, make sure to consult our complete list.

Where to find the Let's Play A Game Side Quest

Unlike most Side Quests, Let's Play a Game can't be picked up in any of the villages. Instead, you need to find the Eastern Temple, which is located in Eastern Hyrule Field.

Head east from Hyrule Castle Town and follow the path south and around from the rocky field. keep following the path until you reach some steps, where you'll also find a Stamp. We've also marked the temple location on the map below.

Head up the stairs and you'll eventually bump into Sago, an archaeologist who is investigating the ruins. Except he can hear a strange voice coming from inside the Temple.

This is where you'll get the Let's Play a Game Side Quest.

Let's Play A Game Side Quest - Solution & Rewards

To complete this Side Quest, you need to head inside the Eastern Temple and defeat the boss waiting at the end of the mini-dungeon. We've covered both the dungeon and the boss below, so scroll down a bit further to reach our Eastern Temple walkthrough

Once you've cleared the dungeon and spoken to Sago again, he'll reward you with the Ancient Charm Accessory.

Eastern Temple Walkthrough

The Eastern Temple is a mini-dungeon that focuses on one element — Electricity. In fact, it largely focuses on one single Echo — the Spark Echo. Don't worry if you don't have that Echo yet, you can pick it up from this very dungeon, in the first room. Use a Bombfish or Spear Moblin to defeat it.

Head through the door to the north to reach the first puzzle room. You need to get three sparks to hit the box in the top left corner. The Spark circling the room will go in on its own, so you need to use the Boulder to get the two Sparks in the middle to hit the first box. Alternatively, use your Spark Echo for one, then you only need to worry about getting one of the two in the box.

In the next room, you need to do the same again with two Sparks, but the box is higher up. Use one of your Spark Echoes to sort out part of the problem, then line up the boulders to ensure the Spark will go up the ramp.

In the door on the right, fire two Spark Echoes through the grate and then use the cardboard boxes to get them to go in the box. You'll get a chest with 50 rupees for solving the puzzle. Return to the previous room and go through the bottom left door. Move the Sparks out of the way with Bind to find a chest with 5 Rock Salt, then go down the ladder.

In this side-on section, get rid of the Caromadillo down the bottom to make your life easier. Then head right to the next area with Sparks and water. In the water is a chest with 50 rupees. then, use your Echoes to reach the ladder on the right side.

In the next room, you'll come across the source of the noises in the temple — and a familiar face to any long-time Zelda fan.

How to defeat Smog

We haven't seen Smog since Oracle of Ages, so this is a big surprise. If you've played Oracle of Ages, you probably know how to deal with this boss already; if not, we're here to help.

For the first phase, Smog is one big cloud — you simply need to do enough damage to him here, either using Swordfighter Form or your best Echoes. Sea Urchins actually work really well here, but anything will do. Make sure you're hiding behind the walls so you don't get hit with his attacks.

After taking a few hits, Smog will then break into three smaller pieces. You need to reunite those pieces in order to continue attacking Smog. use the boulders to create paths between the blocks so you get all three clouds to remerge and recreate Smog, then attack him once again.

Once again, after taking enough damage, Smog will break up but this time you need to get five pieces to merge back into the boss. This might take time but try to work in pairs initially before reuniting them. Once Smog is back, attack him again with your best Echoes and he'll soon go down.

Smog will drop tons of rupees and a Heart Piece for your trouble. Now you can leave the dungeon and claim your reward.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.