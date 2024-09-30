Traditional dungeons make a return in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, much to many fans' delight.

These regional dungeons each focus on a recommended set of Echoes and contain various puzzles that need solving with your Echoes. Dungeon keys, Big Keys, hidden chests — they're all here.

Below, we'll be covering just how many traditional dungeons there are in Echoes of Wisdom, and if there are any optional dungeons to uncover too.

How Many Dungeons are there in Echoes of Wisdom?

Echoes of Wisdom has eight dungeons, including a final dungeon that's a fair bit different from the rest of the dungeons in-game. However, the final dungeon doesn't really have any puzzles or treasure chests in it.

There are also three optional mini-dungeons you'll come across through Side Quests. You can also stumble inside one of them without the Side Quest. That makes eleven unique dungeons.

What are the main story dungeons?

The main eight dungeons you have to explore to beat Echoes of Wisdom are:

All of these feature your standard Zelda features, such as Small Keys, Big Keys, switches, rooms that lock you in with enemies, and unique gimmicks exclusive to that dungeon.

What are the optional dungeons?

The three optional dungeons are all tied to Side Quests, so we've listed the three of them below, the location of each dungeon, and the Side Quest they're attached to.

Eastern Temple — Eastern Hyrule Field, accessed during Let's Play a Game Side Quest

Wrecked Ship — Zora Cove, Jabul Waters, accessed during the The Zappy Shipwreck Side Quest

Hidden Ruins — Faron Wetlands, accessed during Cotton-Candy Hunt Side Quest

