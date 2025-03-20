If there's one thing that excites us most about Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition the most, it's all the great big ruddy robots.

There are lots of very cool Skells to get your hands on during your time on Mira, and we've put together a quick list of those we've managed to acquire thus far!

Note this guide is WIP, so stick with us as we add every last frame to the collection! (We are 5 short!)

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Skell Guide

You'll unlock the ability to pilot a Skell - the Level 20 US0220 Urban ST - once you complete Chapter 6 and The Skell Licence quest. You can find out the fastest way to unlock your Skell by checking our guide.

Initially, you'll only be able to travel on the ground, but you'll eventually unlock the Flight Module after completing Chapter 9. This will allow you to fly through the air and zoom around much easier.

However, Skells also consume a lot of fuel, so you'll want to ensure your FrontierNav is up to snuff.

Skell Types

There are three different types of Skell Frame; Light, Medium and Heavy. The heavier your Skell Frame, the more fuel you'll use, so take this into account when considering a purchase. Eventually, you'll unlock two more classes of Skell — Level 60 and Super.

You'll also unlock access to new Skell types once you beat the game and hit level 60. These Skells come under the Super and Level 60 categories.

New Skells in Definitive Edition



Two new Skells have been added to the Switch version of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Hraesvelg, and a brand new Ares-type Skell.

We'll let you know how you can access these Skells as soon as we've piloted them!

What's the best Skell?



We're still trying to work this out, but the easy answer is, you can use pretty much any Skell you feel comfortable with.A lot of the strengths and weaknesses of each Skell are determined by your preference for speed or power, or depending on customisation.

In the Wii U version, the best Skells were often considered to be the Ares 90 (which cannot be customised) or the Lailah Queen Thermal build. Whether this remains true in Definitive Edition, we'll let you know!

All Skells List

Here is a list of every Skell you can get in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. We've sorted these by Frame Type and will be adding to these lists and expanding on details in the coming days.

Light Skell

Light Skells have the lowest fuel consumption of all Skells. They also have low HP values and can only equip Light armour, but they have extremely high Accuracy and Evasion because of its light model.

AS0130 Formula ST

US0230 Urban ST

GD0930 Hraesvelg ST

AS0330 Verus ST

Medium Skell

Medium Skells are your standard, safe option. They sit in between Light and Heavy in all stats, being balanced both offensively and defensively. You can buy and equip both Light and Medium armour to them, too.

AS0430 Lailah ST

AS0530 Inferno ST

Heavy Skell

As the name suggests, Heavy Skells are the biggest and bulkiest of the bunch. They consume the most fuel and aren't very mobile, but they are extremely powerful and can equip all types of armour. If you love power, this is the skell frame for you.

XS0630 Mastema ST

XS0730 Amdusias ST

Level 60 Skells

Level 60 Skell blueprints are unlocked once you've beaten the main story. You cannot buy these Skells, and instead you have to craft them using materials at the AM Terminal.

These vary in build types, which we've noted next to the Skell name

Formula Zero (Light)

Urban Lincoln (Light)

Verus Cain (Light)

Lailah Queen (Medium)

Inferno Skydon (Medium)

Mastema White Reaper (Heavy)

Amdusias Hades (Heavy)

Super Skells

These Skells are the best of the best, but with one major trade-off — they cannot be customised. These blueprints are unlocked at the same time as the Level 60 Skells, meaning you have to beat the game first.

Ares 70

Ares 90