Nintendo Switch OLED - Mario Red Edition
As part of Nintendo's special Direct presentation for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the company revealed a lovely new Switch OLED console. It's called the Mario Red Edition and – unsurprisingly – sports a gorgeous, red makeover compared to the original white OLED system.

Pre-orders for the console and the new game are available now. You'll find all the links you need and everything you need to know about the console right here on this page...

Where To Pre-Order Nintendo Switch OLED Model - Mario Red Edition

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model - Mario Red Edition

Where To Pre-Order Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo Switch OLED Model - Mario Red Edition: Price

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model - Mario Red Edition retails for $349.99.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model - Mario Red Edition: Release Date

Nintendo Switch OLED Model - Mario Red Edition launches on 6th October, just in time for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Pre-orders made now should ship with the aim of reaching you by that date.

Will you be securing an order? Let us know in the comments below!