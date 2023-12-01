We've finally made it to the end of another year, and whilst December and January are always quieter than your average month for new releases, there are a fair few titles launching soon that are sure to pique your interest.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Batman Arkham Trilogy - 1st December

On 1st December, Batman: Arkham Trilogy swoops onto Nintendo Switch.

This package includes all three games of the acclaimed trilogy – Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, as well as all DLC. Expect to come up against DC Super-Villains like The Joker, Scarecrow, and Poison Ivy, as well as plenty of combat and action as you tear through the streets of Gotham:

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - 1st December

Also releasing on 1st December is Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

The game has you journeying through a fantastic world on the hunt for high-ranked monsters. Playing as Psaro, you'll adventure through the ever-changing seasons of Nadiria and its unique environments, with rivers of lava, mysterious ancient ruins, and soaring towers of cake amongst your destinations. Here's a quick summary:

Psaro is cursed and is unable to harm anything with monster blood. Now, he must become a Monster Wrangler to create an army for battle. The key to Psaro's success lies with synthesis: the ability to combine two monsters and create a stronger offspring. Each new creation brings Psaro one step closer to his goal of becoming the Master of Monsterkind.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (DLC - The Indigo Disk) - 14th December



The second part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC launches on 14th December. If you're yet to treat yourself to the games, you can now grab physical versions of Scarlet and Violet with the newly released DLC included, saving you the trouble of picking up all of the content separately.

Another Code: Recollection - 18th January

Another Code: Recollection contains fully enhanced versions of the Another Code games originally released on Nintendo DS and Wii, making this a perfect opportunity to jump into the series or relive your old favourites.

The two games – Two Memories and its sequel Journey into Lost Memories – feature overhauled visuals, 3D environments to explore, voice acting, new puzzles, cutscenes, music, and more. They both also include optional hints and navigation systems to help anyone new to adventure games – feel free to turn these off if you don't want the help! Pre-orders are live now:

More Upcoming Switch Games For December 2023 And January 2024



As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

