We've finally made it to the end of another year, and whilst December and January are always quieter than your average month for new releases, there are a fair few titles launching soon that are sure to pique your interest.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Batman Arkham Trilogy - 1st December

On 1st December, Batman: Arkham Trilogy swoops onto Nintendo Switch.

This package includes all three games of the acclaimed trilogy – Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, as well as all DLC. Expect to come up against DC Super-Villains like The Joker, Scarecrow, and Poison Ivy, as well as plenty of combat and action as you tear through the streets of Gotham:

Batman: Arkham Trilogy
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - 1st December

Also releasing on 1st December is Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

The game has you journeying through a fantastic world on the hunt for high-ranked monsters. Playing as Psaro, you'll adventure through the ever-changing seasons of Nadiria and its unique environments, with rivers of lava, mysterious ancient ruins, and soaring towers of cake amongst your destinations. Here's a quick summary:

Psaro is cursed and is unable to harm anything with monster blood. Now, he must become a Monster Wrangler to create an army for battle. The key to Psaro's success lies with synthesis: the ability to combine two monsters and create a stronger offspring. Each new creation brings Psaro one step closer to his goal of becoming the Master of Monsterkind.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (DLC - The Indigo Disk) - 14th December

The second part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC launches on 14th December. If you're yet to treat yourself to the games, you can now grab physical versions of Scarlet and Violet with the newly released DLC included, saving you the trouble of picking up all of the content separately.

Pokémon Scarlet + The Hidden Treasue of Area Zero DLC
Pokémon Violet + The Hidden Treasue of Area Zero DLC
Another Code: Recollection - 18th January

Another Code: Recollection contains fully enhanced versions of the Another Code games originally released on Nintendo DS and Wii, making this a perfect opportunity to jump into the series or relive your old favourites.

The two games – Two Memories and its sequel Journey into Lost Memories – feature overhauled visuals, 3D environments to explore, voice acting, new puzzles, cutscenes, music, and more. They both also include optional hints and navigation systems to help anyone new to adventure games – feel free to turn these off if you don't want the help! Pre-orders are live now:

Another Code: Recollection
More Upcoming Switch Games For December 2023 And January 2024

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 21st Dec 2023
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk5th Dec 2023
Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star
Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star5th Dec 2023
Skater XL
Skater XL5th Dec 2023
Kemco RPG Selection Vol. 5 (Multi-Language)
Kemco RPG Selection Vol. 5 (Multi-Language)7th Dec 2023
Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit – Ano Yama ni, Mou Ichido
Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit – Ano Yama ni, Mou ...7th Dec 2023
Star Wars Heritage Pack
Star Wars Heritage Pack8th Dec 2023
Air Twister
Air Twister8th Dec 2023
World of Horror
World of Horror8th Dec 2023
Have A Nice Death
Have A Nice Death8th Dec 2023
Enter/Exit the Gungeon
Enter/Exit the Gungeon8th Dec 2023
L.O.L Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing
L.O.L Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing8th Dec 2023
Guns N Spurs 2
Guns N Spurs 28th Dec 2023
The King of Fighters XIII Global Match
The King of Fighters XIII Global Match8th Dec 2023
Slime Girl Smoothies (+ Art Cards)
Slime Girl Smoothies (+ Art Cards)8th Dec 2023
ASTERIX And OBELIX: Slap Them All 2 - GOLD EDITION
ASTERIX And OBELIX: Slap Them All 2 - GOLD EDITION8th Dec 2023
Gravity Circuit
Gravity Circuit8th Dec 2023
Train Valley Collection
Train Valley Collection12th Dec 2023
Hammerwatch 2: Chronicles Edition
Hammerwatch 2: Chronicles Edition12th Dec 2023
TriggerHeart EXELICA
TriggerHeart EXELICA14th Dec 2023
Animal Hospital
Animal Hospital14th Dec 2023
Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger's Requiem (Multi-Language)
Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger's Requiem (Multi-Language)14th Dec 2023
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Anniversary Edition
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Annivers...15th Dec 2023
Rifftrax: The Game
Rifftrax: The Game15th Dec 2023
Redemption Reapers
Redemption Reapers19th Dec 2023
OneShot: World Machine Edition
OneShot: World Machine Edition19th Dec 2023
Riverbond
Riverbond19th Dec 2023
Super Sami Roll
Super Sami Roll19th Dec 2023
The Last Spell
The Last Spell19th Dec 2023
Guts 'N Goals
Guts 'N Goals19th Dec 2023
Yumeutsutsu Re:Master & Re:After
Yumeutsutsu Re:Master & Re:After19th Dec 2023
Evoland 10th Anniversary Edition
Evoland 10th Anniversary Edition29th Dec 2023
Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 2
Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! 231st Dec 2023
Saga of Sins
Saga of Sins5th Jan 2024
Heart of the Woods
Heart of the Woods5th Jan 2024
Ender Lilies Quietus of the Knights
Ender Lilies Quietus of the Knights11th Jan 2024
Frogun Deluxe Edition
Frogun Deluxe Edition11th Jan 2024
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown18th Jan 2024
Tokoyo: The Tower of Perpetuity
Tokoyo: The Tower of Perpetuity19th Jan 2024
The Legend of Steel Empire
The Legend of Steel Empire23rd Jan 2024
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - Day One Edition
Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters - Day One Edition23rd Jan 2024
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy25th Jan 2024
Under Night In Birth 2
Under Night In Birth 225th Jan 2024
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies26th Jan 2024
OPUS: Echo of Starsong Full Bloom Edition
OPUS: Echo of Starsong Full Bloom Edition26th Jan 2024
Revita
Revita26th Jan 2024
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! -Pirates of the Disturbance
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! -P...26th Jan 2024
Shadows Over Loathing
Shadows Over Loathing30th Jan 2024
Arcade Game Zone
Arcade Game Zone31st Jan 2024

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

HORI Portable USB Playstand for Nintendo Switch
HORI Portable USB Playstand for Nintendo Switch29th Dec 2023
PDP REALMz Switch Wireless Controller - Pikmin 4
PDP REALMz Switch Wireless Controller - Pikmin 415th Jan 2024
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Midnight Blue)
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Midnight Blue)31st Jan 2024
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Mint Green x White)
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Mint Green x White)31st Jan 2024

Switch eShop Credit - US

Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Switch eShop Credit - UK

Nintendo eShop Card £15
Nintendo eShop Card £25
Nintendo eShop Card £50
So that's it for December and January — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!