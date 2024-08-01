We hope you're ready for the business end of the year, because despite being more than seven years old at this point, the Nintendo Switch is still being treated to some absolute beauties.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next few weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

WHO IS EMIO? Well, thankfully, we're about to find out, because Nintendo is launching a brand new Famicom Detective Club game in 2024. What a time...

Unmask the truth in a dark, twisted thriller for Nintendo Switch: Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club. Solve the tragic murder of a junior high school student, where a creepy clue recalls cold cases from the past and an urban legend about a killer with a disturbing modus operandi.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - 6th September



Fancy owning Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit in one package? Well, this is for you...

Experience both Ace Attorney Investigation games in one gorgeous collection! Step into the shoes of Miles Edgeworth, that prosecutor of prosecutors from the Ace Attorney mainline games! Leave the courtroom behind as you walk with Edgeworth around the crime scene, gathering evidence and clues and talking with persons of interest. Use your wit and what you discover to solve tough, intriguing cases through logic and deduction.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - 24th September

Remember Disney Epic Mickey on Wii back in the day? Well now it's back on Switch with improved visuals and controls, including new skills for the titular mouse such as a dash, ground pound, and sprinting. Bring it on!

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 26th September



Yeeeeeeeeees please! A brand new Legend of Zelda game arrives on 26th September, bringing with it a whole new adventure, seemingly unbound levels of creativity, and even a playable Zelda herself! Get it ordered!

Save the kingdom of Hyrule – this time with the wisdom of Princess Zelda – in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for Nintendo Switch. The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, and with a certain swordsman among those missing, it’s up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom. Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to learn how to create echoes, imitations of things found in the environment. You can then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

EA Sports FC 25 - 27th September

As certain as each new year itself, the latest EA Sports FC – previously FIFA – game launches this September.

EA SPORTS FC 25 gives you more ways to win for the club. Team up with 5v5 Rush, a new way to play with friends in Football Ultimate Team™, Clubs, Kick-Off and Career Modes with small-sided gameplay. In Football Ultimate Team Rush, build your dream 5-a-side squad with up to three friends, each controlling your favourite Player Item.

More Upcoming Switch Games For August And September 2024



As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

