Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

We hope you're ready for the business end of the year, because despite being more than seven years old at this point, the Nintendo Switch is still being treated to some absolute beauties.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next few weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club - 29th August

WHO IS EMIO? Well, thankfully, we're about to find out, because Nintendo is launching a brand new Famicom Detective Club game in 2024. What a time...

Unmask the truth in a dark, twisted thriller for Nintendo Switch: Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club. Solve the tragic murder of a junior high school student, where a creepy clue recalls cold cases from the past and an urban legend about a killer with a disturbing modus operandi.

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - 6th September

Fancy owning Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit in one package? Well, this is for you...

Experience both Ace Attorney Investigation games in one gorgeous collection! Step into the shoes of Miles Edgeworth, that prosecutor of prosecutors from the Ace Attorney mainline games! Leave the courtroom behind as you walk with Edgeworth around the crime scene, gathering evidence and clues and talking with persons of interest. Use your wit and what you discover to solve tough, intriguing cases through logic and deduction.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - 24th September

Remember Disney Epic Mickey on Wii back in the day? Well now it's back on Switch with improved visuals and controls, including new skills for the titular mouse such as a dash, ground pound, and sprinting. Bring it on!

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Collector's Edition
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Collector's Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 26th September

Yeeeeeeeeees please! A brand new Legend of Zelda game arrives on 26th September, bringing with it a whole new adventure, seemingly unbound levels of creativity, and even a playable Zelda herself! Get it ordered!

Save the kingdom of Hyrule – this time with the wisdom of Princess Zelda – in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for Nintendo Switch. The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, and with a certain swordsman among those missing, it’s up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom.

Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to learn how to create echoes, imitations of things found in the environment. You can then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

EA Sports FC 25 - 27th September

As certain as each new year itself, the latest EA Sports FC – previously FIFA – game launches this September.

EA SPORTS FC 25 gives you more ways to win for the club. Team up with 5v5 Rush, a new way to play with friends in Football Ultimate Team™, Clubs, Kick-Off and Career Modes with small-sided gameplay. In Football Ultimate Team Rush, build your dream 5-a-side squad with up to three friends, each controlling your favourite Player Item.

EA SPORTS FC 25

More Upcoming Switch Games For August And September 2024

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection - Switch (Code in Box)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection -...2nd Aug 2024
GOOD PIZZA, GREAT PIZZA
GOOD PIZZA, GREAT PIZZA2nd Aug 2024
Nier Automata: The End Of YoRHa Edition
Nier Automata: The End Of YoRHa Edition2nd Aug 2024
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles (Multi-Language)
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles...8th Aug 2024
Taboo Trial [Twilight Edition] (Multi-Language)
Taboo Trial [Twilight Edition] (Multi-Language)8th Aug 2024
Lost Epic (Multi-Language)
Lost Epic (Multi-Language)8th Aug 2024
Cat Quest III
Cat Quest III8th Aug 2024
IGS Classic Arcade Collection
IGS Classic Arcade Collection8th Aug 2024
Blue Fire (Multi-Language)
Blue Fire (Multi-Language)8th Aug 2024
Tokyo Xanadu eX+
Tokyo Xanadu eX+9th Aug 2024
Harvest Moon: One World Complete
Harvest Moon: One World Complete13th Aug 2024
Lost Ruins
Lost Ruins16th Aug 2024
The Last Faith: The Nycrux Edition
The Last Faith: The Nycrux Edition16th Aug 2024
The Last Faith
The Last Faith16th Aug 2024
Final Fantasy VII Remastered
Final Fantasy VII Remastered16th Aug 2024
Untitled Goose Game (Multi-Language)
Untitled Goose Game (Multi-Language)21st Aug 2024
Maid of the Dead (Multi-Language)
Maid of the Dead (Multi-Language)22nd Aug 2024
Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch
Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch22nd Aug 2024
CATAN Console Edition (Code in box)
CATAN Console Edition (Code in box)23rd Aug 2024
Tee Time Golf - Switch (Download Code in Box)
Tee Time Golf - Switch (Download Code in Box)23rd Aug 2024
Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling – Standard Edition
Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling – Standard Edition23rd Aug 2024
Bassmaster - Fishing Deluxe (Download Code in Box)
Bassmaster - Fishing Deluxe (Download Code in Box)23rd Aug 2024
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Code in Box)
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (Code in Box)23rd Aug 2024
Monster Jam Showdown
Monster Jam Showdown26th Aug 2024
Conscript - Deluxe Edition
Conscript - Deluxe Edition27th Aug 2024
Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains
Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains27th Aug 2024
Core Keeper
Core Keeper27th Aug 2024
Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn
Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn29th Aug 2024
Gundam Breaker 4
Gundam Breaker 429th Aug 2024
everlasting flowers [Limited Edition] (Multi-Language)
everlasting flowers [Limited Edition] (Multi-Language)29th Aug 2024
Leo the Firefighter Cat
Leo the Firefighter Cat29th Aug 2024
Zoeti (Multi-Language)
Zoeti (Multi-Language)29th Aug 2024
Outer Wilds: Archeologist Edition
Outer Wilds: Archeologist Edition30th Aug 2024
Ufouria: The Saga 2
Ufouria: The Saga 230th Aug 2024
Fabledom
Fabledom30th Aug 2024
The Doinksoft Collection
The Doinksoft Collection30th Aug 2024
Ugly
Ugly30th Aug 2024
Super Neptunia RPG 
Super Neptunia RPG 30th Aug 2024
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Party Dash [Deluxe Box] (Multi-Language)
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Party Dash [Deluxe Box] (Multi-...30th Aug 2024
Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU
Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU5th Sep 2024
Flashback 2 Collector's Edition
Flashback 2 Collector's Edition5th Sep 2024
Risk System
Risk System6th Sep 2024
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery6th Sep 2024
NBA 2K25
NBA 2K256th Sep 2024
Yars Rising
Yars Rising10th Sep 2024
UNO Legacy (Code in Box)
UNO Legacy (Code in Box)10th Sep 2024
SUPER PUZZLE PACK 2 (Code in Box)
SUPER PUZZLE PACK 2 (Code in Box)12th Sep 2024
Wild Bastards
Wild Bastards12th Sep 2024
Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions
Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions13th Sep 2024
Cocoon
Cocoon13th Sep 2024
Balatro Special Edition
Balatro Special Edition17th Sep 2024
Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire
Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire18th Sep 2024
Garden Witch Life
Garden Witch Life19th Sep 2024
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe20th Sep 2024
Matchbox Driving Adventures
Matchbox Driving Adventures20th Sep 2024
Pretty Girls Game Collection IV
Pretty Girls Game Collection IV20th Sep 2024
The Karate Kid Street Rumble
The Karate Kid Street Rumble20th Sep 2024
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered: Deluxe Edition
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered: Deluxe Edition24th Sep 2024
The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication
The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication24th Sep 2024
SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky
SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky24th Sep 2024
Cat Rescue Story
Cat Rescue Story26th Sep 2024
DreadOut 2
DreadOut 226th Sep 2024
Advent Calendar 2024
Advent Calendar 202426th Sep 2024
Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Multi-Language)
Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Multi-Language)26th Sep 2024
I*CHU: Chibi Edition
I*CHU: Chibi Edition26th Sep 2024
Monopoly
Monopoly26th Sep 2024
Wingspan: Special Edition
Wingspan: Special Edition27th Sep 2024
Sanabi
Sanabi27th Sep 2024
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports
Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports27th Sep 2024
The Grinch Christmas Adventures
The Grinch Christmas Adventures27th Sep 2024
Tracks Toybox Edition - Winter Wonderland Kit
Tracks Toybox Edition - Winter Wonderland Kit27th Sep 2024
REYNATIS - Deluxe Edition
REYNATIS - Deluxe Edition27th Sep 2024
One Last Breath
One Last Breath30th Sep 2024
TriggerHeart Exelica
TriggerHeart Exelica30th Sep 2024
Nocturnal
Nocturnal30th Sep 2024
Selfloss
Selfloss30th Sep 2024
Born of Bread
Born of Bread30th Sep 2024

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Konix Crystal Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller
Konix Crystal Nintendo Switch Wireless Controller9th Aug 2024
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Donkey Kong Flex
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Do...10th Aug 2024
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Joy-Con Comfort Grip for Nintendo Switch11th Aug 2024
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Pokémon Blossom
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch -...14th Aug 2024
San Ei All Star Collection PK11 Ice Pikmin - 18 cm
San Ei All Star Collection PK11 Ice Pikmin - 18 cm30th Aug 2024
Sanei All Star Collection Pikmin Series PK02 Blue Pikmin
Sanei All Star Collection Pikmin Series PK02 Blue Pikmin30th Aug 2024
Pikmin Plush - rock (18 cm)
Pikmin Plush - rock (18 cm)30th Aug 2024
Pikmin Plush - yellow (17 cm)
Pikmin Plush - yellow (17 cm)30th Aug 2024
amiibo Alterna Set - Callie & Marie 2-in-1 Pack
amiibo Alterna Set - Callie & Marie 2-in-1 Pack5th Sep 2024
amiibo Side Order Set - Pearl & Marina 2-in-1 Pack
amiibo Side Order Set - Pearl & Marina 2-in-1 Pack5th Sep 2024
Konix Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
Konix Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch13th Sep 2024
Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition
Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition26th Sep 2024

So that's it for August and September — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!