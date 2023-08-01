The summer's always a quieter period for new game releases (although last month wasn't exactly bad for Nintendo fans with chart-topping Pikmin 4 draining our wallets), but we're still keeping track of the more exciting releases headed our way.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - 11th August



Dead Cells is being treated to another physical release in August, all thanks to its Return to Castlevania expansion. This new physical edition includes the base game, the new Return to Castlevania DLC, as well as the four large DLC packages that preceded it: Rise of the Giant, The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls and The Queen and the Sea. And the good news? All of this is on the cartridge with no additional downloads.

Rune Factory 3 Special - 5th September

A special remastered version of Rune Factory 3 is headed to Switch on 5th September, and there's even a Golden Memories Limited Edition to buy.

This new remaster will have you settling down in your idyllic fantasy town with improved graphics and redesigned 3D character models. Alongside the new graphics, you'll also discover a brand new Newlywed Mode, standalone adventures unlocked after marriage to each of the game's 11 eligible bachelorettes, as well as a "Hell" difficulty level that sounds very friendly indeed.

If you haven't played this action RPG/romance/farming mash-up before, then here's your chance to see what it's all about:

Mortal Kombat 1 - 19th September



Mortal Kombat 1, which is actually the 12th main instalment in the series, fights its way onto Switch and other platforms on 19th September.

Developer NetherRealm says that this new entry will "usher in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities". We recently went hands-on with the game if you'd like to read all about our thoughts; otherwise, you can grab a pre-order using the links below:

Pikmin 1 + 2 Physical Release - 22nd September

The Pikmin 1 + 2 HD remasters are already available digitally on Switch, but the physical edition – perfect for any collectors looking to add two great games to their library in one tasty swoop – launches on 22nd September.

You can check out our full review of both Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 if you'd like to learn more. More pre-order options are available here.

EA Sports FC 24 - 22nd September

If you've missed the news, EA Sports' FIFA series isn't allowed to be called FIFA anymore. So here we are with the much more clunky-sounding EA Sports FC 24, launching on Switch on 22nd September.

It might not have FIFA's backing, but there's no need to worry – EA Sports FC 24 still features 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30+ leagues across world football, with all your favourite clubs and stars being included just as they always have been. It's an interesting new venture for a series that's sometimes accused of being a bit too 'samey' year-on-year. Perhaps this could be the ideal opportunity to freshen things up more than ever before?

More Upcoming Switch Games For August And September 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

