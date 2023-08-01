Switch Games September 2023
The summer's always a quieter period for new game releases (although last month wasn't exactly bad for Nintendo fans with chart-topping Pikmin 4 draining our wallets), but we're still keeping track of the more exciting releases headed our way.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania - 11th August

Dead Cells is being treated to another physical release in August, all thanks to its Return to Castlevania expansion. This new physical edition includes the base game, the new Return to Castlevania DLC, as well as the four large DLC packages that preceded it: Rise of the Giant, The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls and The Queen and the Sea. And the good news? All of this is on the cartridge with no additional downloads.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition
Rune Factory 3 Special - 5th September

A special remastered version of Rune Factory 3 is headed to Switch on 5th September, and there's even a Golden Memories Limited Edition to buy.

This new remaster will have you settling down in your idyllic fantasy town with improved graphics and redesigned 3D character models. Alongside the new graphics, you'll also discover a brand new Newlywed Mode, standalone adventures unlocked after marriage to each of the game's 11 eligible bachelorettes, as well as a "Hell" difficulty level that sounds very friendly indeed.

If you haven't played this action RPG/romance/farming mash-up before, then here's your chance to see what it's all about:

Rune Factory 3 Special
Rune Factory 3 Special – Golden Memories Limited Edition
Mortal Kombat 1 - 19th September

Mortal Kombat 1, which is actually the 12th main instalment in the series, fights its way onto Switch and other platforms on 19th September.

Developer NetherRealm says that this new entry will "usher in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities". We recently went hands-on with the game if you'd like to read all about our thoughts; otherwise, you can grab a pre-order using the links below:

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition
Mortal Kombat 1
Pikmin 1 + 2 Physical Release - 22nd September

The Pikmin 1 + 2 HD remasters are already available digitally on Switch, but the physical edition – perfect for any collectors looking to add two great games to their library in one tasty swoop – launches on 22nd September.

You can check out our full review of both Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 if you'd like to learn more. More pre-order options are available here.

Pikmin 1 + 2
EA Sports FC 24 - 22nd September

If you've missed the news, EA Sports' FIFA series isn't allowed to be called FIFA anymore. So here we are with the much more clunky-sounding EA Sports FC 24, launching on Switch on 22nd September.

It might not have FIFA's backing, but there's no need to worry – EA Sports FC 24 still features 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30+ leagues across world football, with all your favourite clubs and stars being included just as they always have been. It's an interesting new venture for a series that's sometimes accused of being a bit too 'samey' year-on-year. Perhaps this could be the ideal opportunity to freshen things up more than ever before?

EA SPORTS FC 24
More Upcoming Switch Games For August And September 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut Day 1 Edition
Horrid Henry's Krazy Karts
Alice in the Country of Spades: Wonderful Black World
Sword of the Vagrant
Pups & Purrs Pet Shop
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure Soaring! Puzzle Collection
Lost in Play
Hyperdimension Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution
Hakuouki Shinkai: Manyou no Shou
Tunic
Charade Maniacs - Standard Edition
Moving Out 2
Die After Sunset (Code-in-box)
Human: Fall Flat - Dream Collection
Cricket Captain 2023
Blasphemous 2
Karumaruka Circle
Shirogane x Spirits!
Spells and Secrets
Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath
Loop Hero: Deluxe Edition
Black Label #01: Victor Vran Overkill Edition
Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath - Collector's Edition
House Flipper - Pets Edition
Loop Hero
Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles - Deluxe Edition
NOOB: The Factionless
Samba de Amigo - Party Central
Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The London Case
Harvest Days
Gimmick! Special Edition
TAITO MILESTONES 2
Norn9: Last Era Limited Edition
Norn9: Last Era
Atari Mania
Toodee and Topdee
Monster Train First Class
Skautfold Bloody Pack
The Last Worker
Bear and Breakfast
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her
The Many Pieces of Mr.Coo
Fae Farm
Death or Treat
Elderand
moon
Anonymous;Code Steelbook Launch Edition
NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 & Numskull Joy-Con Steering Wheel Deluxe Bundle
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
Neon White
You Suck at Parking
Games Advent Calendar
Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party
Super Bomberman R 2
Wand of Fortune R2 FD: Kimi ni Sasageru Epilogue
Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster
Absolute Drift
NASCAR Arcade Rush
Baby Shark: Sing and Swim Party
Lord Winklebottom Investigates
Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary
Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition
Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don't Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King
Paperman
Werewolf : The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest
Days of Doom
Avatar The Last Airbender Quest for Balance
The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps and Beans 2
Rainbow High: Runway Rush
Werewolf The Apocalypse: Heart of the Forest
Coffee Talk Single Shot Edition
Daymare: 1994 - Sandcastle Collector's Edition
Paleo Pines
Pocket Bravery
Art of Rally
Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling
My Time at Sandrock
My Time at Sandrock Collector's Edition
Ninja Kidz Time Masters
Curse of the Dead Gods
Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game
Frank and Drake
Vernal Edge
Fate/Samurai Remnant
Paw Patrol World
Exophobia
The Legend of Bum-bo
New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Spongebob Squarepants Hard Shell Case for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Case for Nintendo Switch - Tears of the Kingdom Edition
Nintendo Switch Adventure Pack (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition)
Transformers Hard Shell Case for Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Wireless HORIPAD (The Legend of Zelda Edition)
HORI Split Pad Pro (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)
HORI Premium Switch Case (Pikmin 4)
HORI Wireless HORIPAD (Black) Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch
Hori Switch Horipad Turbo - Mario
Hori Switch Horipad Turbo - Zelda
So that's it for August and September — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!