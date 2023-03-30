E3 2023 will not be going ahead, the ESA has informed its members. This comes from IGN, who has confirmed the news with two separate sources
IGN was told that members were informed about the event's cancellation by email, which was sent out earlier today. In the email, the ESA stated that this year's show "simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry."
This report follows a number of industry publishers pulling out of the event — Nintendo, Ubisoft, Sega, and Tencent are just a handful of publishers who had confirmed that E3 2023 either didn't fit into their plans or they had plans for a separate event. Microsoft also confirmed it wouldn't be attending, and Sony hasn't been to an E3 since 2018.
This year's showcase was planned to take place in Los Angeles from 13th to 16th June. Last year, the ESA teamed up with ReedPop to help bring back the event to a hybrid format. Full disclosure: Nintendo Life and its Hookshot Media sister sites are partnered with ReedPop.
The ESA has issued a public statement from Kyle Marsden-Kish, Global VP of Gaming, ReedPop, who admitted that "this was a difficult decision", but the choice was made because: "We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn’t have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn’t overcome."
Summer Game Fest is the major summer gaming event this year once again, then. Geoff Keighley's showcase kicks off on 8th June.
Well yeah, with the three biggies out, kind of an obvious conclusion. I doubt it'll ever happen like it used to.
Have such wonderful memories of E3 back in the day.
The suspension, excitement and revealing of consoles and games.
The cheers and gasps of the crowd the euphoria.
RIP E3 I shall miss the old days shared with you.
Unfortunate, but expected. I'd be surprised if we ever got an E3 again for that matter. Unless they manage to find a format that works in the present day better.
This was inevitable at this point. For me, I found E3 to be really convenient and fun. I don't have time or maybe not even the interest to necessarily watch a bunch of individual streams for each company scattered throughout the year. So E3 was a way to stay informed about the major games from companies I don't necessarily follow that closely and get a big picture snapshot of what's going on in the industry this year. I don't see anything at this point that can replace that, so I don't know I may miss some things from now on. But this has been coming for a while now. And for a lot of people it won't even be a big difference - all the separate streams work fine for them.
Hope this doesn’t lead to a video game industry crash like 40 years ago.
Can't say I'm surprised with how the industry has been trending towards electronic formats the last few years, especially post-Covid. I figured the writing was on the wall after seeing how many publishers stated they weren't attending, Ubisoft being the latest big name. Still, E3 was always like gamer Christmas to me, so part of me will miss it. There have been some genuinely great historical bits and pieces from the event over the years.
Not surprised by this news.
Hahahaha, yeah E3 at this point is completely obsolete. There’s no need for it, and the past couple have been terrible anyway. Can’t say I won’t completely miss it cause it was still an event to look forward to, but I think the industry as a whole is moving past it.
@sd7232 Not the same that doesn't compare.
@sd7232 video games are a completely different beast with a completely different place in the society and culture as compared to 40 years ago. The "crash" (which, for all its intimidating name, was relatively localized and short-lived in practice) has no more odds of reprisal than it does for happening to other Fiction media.
@sd7232 No reason to believe this will cause a crash. E3 is an obsolete format now that publishers can livestream news whenever they feel like. Be real, why do we care about Nintendo showing up at E3 when they can air a Nintendo Direct at any time of the year?
Maybe next year. I think maybe I am wrong. Nintendo, Microsoft, Ubisoft and the others they do not have very good games to show on the E3 this year. To show it on the E3 you must have a level to show it on the E3.
GAME OVER... again. Maybe for good? Nintendo fired the first shot years ago. Maybe they just had the foresight? In Nintendo's case, I don't mind as long as they have a Summer Direct, which I'm sadly still not expecting.
cancel it for good the world has changed since covid ...
No point acting all surprised about it, E3's been on a decline in relevance for a while now
not relevant anymore
This has been a slow decline starting long before covid forced the world to adapt. There are plenty of other shows devs can hobnob in person, the media and fans can get all they need from said shows and fully online "Direct" showcases. E3 is going to stay dead if they don't think of a good reason to justify it's presence besides being another show.
Imagine if your job title was "Global VP of Gaming". What a chad
But we still get a summer direct. It's rubbish E3 isn't what it was but honestly wouldn't want it to be the "YouTubers" event that it's been aiming for.
E0
@Dev9417 Yeah, I'm not getting my hopes for for a Direct until September at the earliest.
Well, that's sad. E3 is officially dead.
When I was in the game industry, I heard from all the larger rep firms how they hated E3. It was so ridiculously expensive. The floor space was bad, but then you were almost contractually committed to a massive display set piece on top of just having the space. The logistics were always a nightmare too. It was tied to an era, and it served that era. Times have changed, and PAX and other events are more relevant now; not to mention so much of what can be done with a Direct style showcase. That social media in general. Even smaller studios and publishers don't need the event as much thanks to social media platforms, as well as being included in larger publisher's support for indie.
Yup, figured this was gonna happen. Not that I'm really bothered by it considering that we normally get showered with gaming news during the summer anyway.
They can go metaverse and make a VR event. That way, everyone with a headset can enjoy it instead of spending a lot on travel and hotels
@sd7232 If another, and hopefully greater, video game crash happens, I hope it's because of practices such as lotboxes, microtransactions and battle passes in full price games.
As for E3 being cancelled this year, am I supposed to be surprised?
This is unfortunate but also very much expected. Too many big name companies decided they didn't want to have a booth this year. What I am curious about, is if an E3 showcase will be announced at all next year. Judging by the rapid trends over the last few years, it is seeming doubtful, unless some of the major companies have big name games that they want to show off on a grander stage.
I remember when video game magazines where a thing. The E3 issue was my most anticipated issue of the year. Now E3 and magazines are dead. Sad, Sad times
I figured this was going to happen. Once Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo all announced they weren't going to show up, it was only a matter of time before everyone else pulled out.
You just can't have E3 without the Big Three (as in, Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft). The whole show is basically geared around the latest games coming to their systems.
If they don't show up, there's no point for anyone else to show up, either. That's why we've been seeing this exodus of third-party developers pulling out as well.
I can only hope that next year will be different, but the way things are going, E3 2021 may be the last E3 to ever be held. We may never get E3 again.
If that's the case, then Rest In Peace, Electronic Entertainment Expo. In the immortal words of the venerable Douglas Adams, "So long, and thanks for all the fish."
Yep. I knew this cancelation was inevitable. Companies are just dropping out of it in droves.
I have fond memories of Nintendo at E3, especially during the Wii era. But I always watched online so the the Nintendo Direct videos kind of make up for it. Just wish we could have had the same demos as on the show floor on our consoles.
"We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn’t have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn’t overcome."
They're seriously out here trying to pin the blame on the publishers.
Very sad imho.. We will never see another reaction like that of The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess unveil in 2004. This is and always will be the single greatest authentic reaction of pure elation from real fans who weren't afraid to just burst into tears of joy!! This video gets me every time!!
Not surprised, a lot of companies weren’t going to attend unfortunately.
I use to love E3. Over the past 5-7 years though it’s been a real meh event compared to others and Directs. Granted the pandemic really put the nail in the coffin, but I honestly never expected it to make a comeback before the pandemic. The last big E3 was overshadowed by Bethesda’s own event across the street, and that was a far better/more entertaining event!
At this point I’m not really sad to see it go, because I mourned it’s loss years ago when it faded into a minor show multiple years in a row.
I think the first time it suffered was when it restricted its in-person audience from 100k down to 20-30k journalists only. Granted that was probably necessary, but, that’s also when I saw the devs/publishers scale back their spaces, designs, kiosks, and such. RIP Booth Babes, you are missed.
Alright, I think I'm finally ready to let E3 go. Seeing them keep dragging it out of the grave just to throw it back in is too depressing.
sadly 2023 will mark the end of E3
@sd7232 “40 years ago”
40 years ago was 1983, that’s before Apple’s famous 1984 Mac commercial when people started buying home computers, so even before AOL and dial-up modems when phones were wired into people’s houses and cable tv was just getting started with CNN in 1980 and The Weather Channel in 1982. So 40 years ago is before all internet, websites and social media. So we basically had to rely on paper magazines once a month, almost all of which from 40 years ago are now deceased. As is E3, perhaps for the last time.
Congrats on only being here for a month and getting half a dozen replies on 1 comment though.👍
It's just the right thing to do, with covid and all that. Conventions and such are gonna be heading the way of the dodo, unfortunately.
No surprises here, I guess it's just time to move on. Go enjoy a PAX event instead!
@sd7232 You're pretty forward thinking, so I understand what you're saying. I think on that often, wondering how the VG industry can even sustain itself at this point.
Trade shows are still a thing and they aren't going away anytime soon. GDC, PAX, CES, Comic Con, all still very much alive and events that gaming companies attend. So the whole "COVID changed everything" narrative is in the past. Most people have "moved on" from it (despite the fact it's still a thing, but ya know...)
It's just this one is too expensive, in an inconvenient location, and mostly announcements that are much easier to do for a lot less money via streaming.
Yeah no **** lol rest in pepperoni 🍕
I'm glad it's dead. I'd rather companies release trailers or make announcements when they're ready instead of waiting for E3. It's also better for companies to not have to feel the need to prematurely announce something too, just so they would have a presence at the show.
I also hated wading through tons and tons of news articles during and after E3 just to find information on games I actually care about. Some games would get straight up buried and over shadowed by others too, and you might now even notice something was announced until a week later.
@sd7232 Not sure if a crash is going to happen, but it feels like the video game industry is heading for a "correction." The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have been overall disappointing, despite a few good games, and the audience for online free to play games is starting to crater. eSports is realizing that the audience for people to watch others play video games isn't as large as they might have thought. More and more, studios release a handful of AAA titles over the years, with many of them not landing with players. Consolidation, such as the Microsoft acquisition of Activision/Blizzard, which WILL happen, don't kid yourselves, only continues to stifle creativity, choice and variety.
I'm still enjoying the hobby, but I do see all the red flags as well.
@Dm9982 Nothing screams pre 2015 trade shows than "booth babes." Amazed at how long that was a part of the trade show experience before #metoo put that concept to bed.
And with that, we are one step closer to the Wall-E generation
It was nice to view E3 , a week of all releases and news, even with the directs and streams. I loved all the coverage of the show floor and the goodies on sale. And i was only watching via youtube or Twitch. I was hoping that Reedpop was organising it that it would be a stellar show. shame if you ask me. But then I used to go to all the Computer and Video game shows in the UK back in the 80's , they where so much fun. I once traveled ages to go to a Atari show , which tunred out to be the size of a peanut. But it was still a good time. I love the BUZZ!
Sad. Used to really look forward to E3 each year. There were always some really great surprises and reveals. I like Directs and things like that, but nothing compares to E3 in it's heyday.
E3 had been dying for years now, so I'm not surprised. The world and the industry have moved on from this event. Not sure if it's for the best, but it is what it is.
The only news about E3 I ever hear about is that it's dying or not happening. I have vague recollections of news I read being sourced from E3 but other than that it's really non-existent to me.
@Dm9982 almost forgot about booth babes. The early 2000s, what a time to be alive.
Never really been super fond of E3 to start with, but any relevance it did have died a long time ago.
E3 was one of a kind when it started. Now, there's no shortage of better alternatives. The writing was on the wall before the pandemic started. That only hastened the realization that the industry had bypassed E3's necessity.
@FredsBodyDouble @kingbk Lol, yeah I’m indeed showing my age there. Pretty sure I’ve seen every E3 since it started. The 2000-2010 era was much more exciting for e3 just because the companies wanted to put on grand displays, full send it! It def started winding down around 2013-2014, and the shows became much less fantastical events. For performances, and announcements the VGAs started to more interesting, however those are plagued by the filler of the awards. 😂😂
Once Nintendo started doing Directs, and other companies started doing livestreams, I knew E3 was on its way out. Sadly it just couldn’t compete with that stuff plus the other expos of the year - GDC, Pax, Tokyo, etc…. It’ll be missed, but it already was missed long ago.
Not sure why they couldn't just turn the event into an indie or third party expo event. Sure the big three and some other big names won't be there but there's still more to gaming than just Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and Valve now. Capcom, EverCade, Limited Run Games, Strictly Limited Games, Intellivision Amico, Razer, Tencent, Atari, Bandai Namco, Konami, Level-5, Square Enix, From Software, Activision, etc., these guys will still be there so why cancelled it when there's still room for the small guys?
I was waiting for this to happen, considering all of the big devs skipping it this year. I don't really mind as long as Nintendo still has an annual Direct around June. And it was not like I'd ever be able to attend the event in person anyway.
Nothing of value has been lost.
