Resident Evil Requiem, like all modern titles in the survival horror series, include optional collectibles in the form of Mr. Raccoon statues. Hidden throughout the environment, these can be smashed by either a well-aimed shot or a quick whack with a knife/hatchet.

Unlike the Antique Coins, which are limited to Rhodes Hill Care Center, the Mr. Raccoon statues are everywhere.

There are 25 in total to smash, so let's look at where to find every Mr. Raccoon statue in RE9.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Rhodes Hill Care Center - All Mr. Raccoon Locations (10)

There are a total of 10 Mr. Raccoon statues found in Rhodes Hill Care Center.

Mr. Raccoon #1

After exiting the Rehabilitation Ward, the Mr. Raccoon can be found just ahead of the stairs. You can't miss this one, as it's also accompanied by a note saying "Hunt us, seek us! Find us, break us!"

Mr. Raccoon #2

When you unlock the East Wing with the relevant key card, the introductory lobby will house a statue on the desk right in front of you.

Mr. Raccoon #3

Underneath the stairs near the Waiting Room, it can be found on a small table by the chest of drawers.

Mr. Raccoon #4

In the Medical Room, there are two locked cells, and you'll need the ID Wristband (Level 3) to open them. One contains Emily, whom you'll need to progress the story, while the other contains a Mr. Raccoon statue, lying just by the bed.

Mr. Raccoon #5

While playing as Leon, head to the Records Room and use the hatchet on the closet with a warped door. The statue is lying in wait.

Mr. Raccoon #6

Moving from the Office to the Kitchenette on the second floor, a Mr. Raccoon can be seen on top of a coffee machine on the counter.

Mr. Raccoon #7

In the basement, use the Joint Plug to unlock the Bunkroom. On top of an old-school TV monitor is a statue.

Mr. Raccoon #8

Take the Joint Plug to unlock the Workshop room. The Raccoon can be found on the counter ahead next to a bunch of tools.

Mr. Raccoon #9

While playing as Leon and sniping from the rooftops to protect Grace and Emily, you can spot a Raccoon statue on top of one of the garden lights.

Mr. Raccoon #10

In the Care Center Courtyard, you'll unveil a small lab undergound. In the Private Lab area, it's on top of the desk.

Raccoon City - All Mr. Raccoon Locations (13)

There are 13 Mr. Raccoon statues found in Raccoon City, across both the eastern section of the map and the city centre.

Mr. Raccoon #11



In the nearby Café Oasis building from your starting location, you'll find this statue on the bar.

Mr. Raccoon #12

When atop the Logistics Warehouse Roof, look across to the highway containing multiple abandoned vehicles. A Mr. Raccoon can be seen on the roof of a van to the left. Use the sniper rifle to shoot it.

Mr. Raccoon #13

There's a small room located to the south of the Underground Parking Garage. This Raccoon can be found amongst a bunch of boxes.

Mr. Raccoon #14

In the main hub area, to the east of Central Camp and across a makeshift bridge, you'll spot a him inside a ruined bus.

Mr. Raccoon #15

In the Gas Station area (where you'll go toe-to-toe with a chainsaw-wielding zombie), a statue can be found in a small room on some shelving units.

Mr. Raccoon #16

Walk across the makeshift bridge in the main hub area, close to Central Camp. Look down into the crater and you'll see the statue inside a giant pipe.

Mr. Raccoon #17

In the underground subway area just by Ridgeway Station, you'll find a him sitting inside a ruined subway train.

Mr. Raccoon #18

In the Cedarbrook Apartments area, you can find it tucked away inside a fridge when exploring the upper floors.

Mr. Raccoon #19

Take a right at the top of the stairs in the collapsed Willis Tower. The Mr. Raccoon statue can be found amongst some office units.

Mr. Raccoon #20

In the city centre, run straight to the end of the starting area, bypassing an alley on the right that takes you to the R.P.D. The statue can be found in the rubble by some vehicles.

Mr. Raccoon #21

In the Operations Room of the R.P.D., you'll find it if you look outside and amongst some rubble.

Mr. Raccoon #22

In the familiar Library section of the R.P.D., face south and look towards the bookcase island in the middle. You'll need to listen to the statue's wiggling noise here, as it's cleverly concealed amongst a bunch of collapsed books.

Mr. Raccoon #23

As you make your way through Gun Shop Kendo, you'll see a large Umbrella poster which you might remember from RE2. To the left is a window ledge, which will house the statue.

ARK Lab - All Mr. Raccoon Locations (2)

There are just 2 remaining Mr. Raccoon statues found within ARK.

Mr. Raccoon #24

In a corridor just south of the Staff Room, you'll find the statue just to the right of a set of stairs leading down.

Mr. Raccoon #25

In the Operations Room, near the typewriter, you'll see it if you look up and to the right of the large monitor displaying the facility map.

FAQs

What do you get if you find all the Mr. Raccoon statues?

If you manage to bag all 25 statues, you unlock Advanced Tuning for your guns, granting much more potent firepower.

You'll also complete one of the game's many challenges, adding 2000 challenge points (CP) to your running total, letting you unlock new weapons and bonus items via the main menu.

If I miss any of the Raccoon statues, can I go back and get them?

It depends on how far along you are.

If you progress from Rhodes Hill to Raccoon City, for example, then you can't go back. But if you're still within one of the key regions, then you can probably backtrack and find any you've missed.

Do the statues reset on new playthroughs?

No. Any statues you've destroyed on one playthrough will remain destroyed on subsequent playthroughs. This is a good way to keep track of which ones you haven't found yet.

Have you managed to get every Mr. Raccoon statue in the game? Which ones gave you trouble? Let us know with a comment.