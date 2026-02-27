You'll find a whole bunch of Antique Coins in Resident Evil Requiem as you make your way around Rhodes Hill Care Center, all of which can be spent in the Parlor for permanent upgrades to Grace's health, inventory, blood collector, and more.

Finding them is the tricky part. You may come across a few naturally as you explore, but if you want to grab every last one, this guide will point you in the right direction.

Antique Coin Locations

There are a total of 21 Antique Coins to grab.

All of the Antique Coins can be found within the Rhodes Hill Care Center, since that's where you'll also be spending them once you've gained access to the Parlor. (So don't worry about looking for any in Wrenwood Hotel or Raccoon City.)

Antique Coin #1

When you enter the Guard's Office save room, the Antique Coin will be on the desk to your immediate right.

Antique Coin #2

After the Dining Room, walk straight past the Filing Room. Ahead, you'll see a small table lit by a lamp. The Antique Coin is on the table.

Antique Coin #3

A grand piano can be seen in the centre of the Bar & Lounge area. The Antique Coin can be found on top.

Antique Coin #4

A Singing Zombie will shuffle around the Bar & Lounge area. Killing her will net you another Antique Coin, but be cautious, as she takes a fair few bullets compared to normal zombies.

Antique Coin #5, #6, and #7

When you enter the Parlor, three Antique Coins can be found around the room. One is on the Roulette Table, the second atop the bar, and the third behind the bar.

Antique Coin #8

When you enter the Waiting Room for the first time, you'll see an Antique Coin directly ahead of you on the desk.

Antique Coin #9 and #10

Toward the back of the Waiting Room on the left, you'll see an open safe on the counter. Inside, you'll find two Antique Coins.

Antique Coin #11

There's a set of stairs just around the corridor from the Waiting Room. Underneath is an Antique Coin lying on the table.

Antique Coin #12

Beneath the same set of stairs, another Antique Coin can be found by smashing a vase atop a chest of drawers.

Antique Coin #13

In the Conference Room, you'll find an Antique Coin on the desk as you immediately enter.

Antique Coin #14

At the back of the same Conference Room is another Singing Zombie. She'll drop another Antique Coin upon defeat, but come prepared; her wailing will also wake up another three zombies.

Antique Coin #15

When you reach the Courtyard area after finding all three Quartz pieces, you can find an Antique Coin on a chair near the entrance.

Antique Coin #16, #17, and #18

The last six Antique Coins can be found by unlocking safes within Rhodes Hill. The first is found in the Examination Room on the right-hand wall, with three Antique Coins sitting inside.

Antique Coin #19, #20, and #21

Finally, the next safe is on the upper left corner of the Bar & Lounge area. Three Antique Coins are inside.

Antique Coin Unlocks

Unlock Coins Needed Hip Pouch - Adds two inventory slots 4 Stabiliser - Improves gun handling and increases firepower 4 Steroids - Increases max health 4 Override Manual - Increase blood collector capacity from 100 to 150 6

FAQs

Are the Antique Coins necessary for completion?

No, the Antique Coins are optional collectibles if you wish to expand your capabilities by unlocking upgrades in the Parlor.

They're not needed to complete the campaign.

Can I pick up Antique Coins as Leon?

Actually, yes, you can! But they won't be added to Leon's inventory.

They'll be applied to Grace's inventory when switching back. Only Grace can make use of the Antique Coins.

There are 21 coins in total, but only 18 are needed for upgrades - what gives?

We suspect the game just wants to ensure you have enough for your needs in case you miss any.

You can't sell the coins or anything like that, so if you have any left over, just pop them in the Storage Box in the save rooms.

Have you had any trouble grabbing the Antique Coins in Rhodes Hill? What was your go-to purchase in the Parlor? Let us know with a comment.