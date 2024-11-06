In every spinoff Pokémon game, Charizard makes an appearance in some way, shape, or form, and Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket makes sure the Fire-type Pokémon continues to dominate.

Charizard EX is one of the most powerful decks in the game, capable of putting out more damage than any other deck, one-shotting every single Pokémon card in the game. Yes, it’s a bit excessive, as fire-breathing dragon creatures tend to be, but what can you do?

If you want the best Charizard EX deck around, use our guide to help get the best cards you need for your deck, the best budget alternatives, and some tips on how to deal with its strengths and weaknesses.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket - Best Charizard EX Deck

Charizard EX is another strong A Tier deck in Pokémon TCG Pocket, and it's all reliant on two EX cards in Charizard and Moltres.

It's a Fire deck, so it uses Fire energy, of course:

2x Charmander

2x Charmeleon

2x Charizard

2x Moltres EX

2x Giovanni

2x Professor’s Research

2x Sabrina

2x Poké Ball

2x Potion

2x X Speed

The win condition with this deck is a lengthy but powerful setup process: play Moltres EX, give it one energy, and use Inferno Dance. This move requires you to flip three coins and for each head you can place a Fire energy on any benched Pokémon.

Here, you’ll want to prioritize Pokémon from the Charmander line as Charizard EX’s Crimson Storm does 200 damage, eliminating any other Pokémon that can currently stand before you as 190 HP is currently the maximum, but costs 4 energy and requires you to discard 2 energy after each use. Then, you’ll want to switch Charizard EX out for Moltres EX again or use Charizard EX’s other move, Slash, to close out the game.

Moltres EX can provide some backup if you do not have Charizard EX ready in time, hitting opponents for a respectable 70 damage with its Heat Blast attack.

Some trainers have cut one or two Giovanni for Red Cards in order to disrupt opponents as Charizard EX hits so hard, but we found Giovanni imperative when we couldn’t rely on Crimson Storm.

Charizard EX Best and Worst Matchups

The best matchups for Charizard EX are slower lists like Dragonite and Mewtwo EX as they often give you time to get your Moltres EX engine rolling.

The worst matchups are fast decks like Pikachu EX and Starmie EX. Both of these decks can start whittling away your Pokémon before you can get a single Crimson Storm off. The best way to counter this is to skillfully retreat into the extra Charmander after your Moltres EX goes down.

Charizard EX Budget Options

No matter what you’re going to want two Moltres EX in this deck as it’s the engine that makes it work. Without it, Fire type decks simply struggle too much.

If you only have one Charizard EX, however, there are several options you can sub in. Both the Vulpix and Ninetales line and the Sizzlipede and Centiskorch line function similarly to Charizard EX, dealing massive damage and discarding energy.

This deck is pretty straightforward in its goal so it doesn’t have an alternate win condition. Hopefully you'll be able to burn your enemy to a crisp.

And there you have it – all the tools necessary to build and burn through your opponents in Pokémon TCG Pocket battles. If you're not feeling the heat, however, have a look at our Tier List for more of the best decks in the TCG.