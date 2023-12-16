Typically known as Battle Points in other Pokémon games, BP in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC are known as Blueberry Points, named after the academy where the DLC takes place.

BP is used for buying items, decking out the League Club Room, and – most importantly – expanding the Pokémon found throughout the Teraium.

Unfortunately, building up enough BP to do so takes quite a lot of time playing alone. By far the best method to do so is to play online.

Luckily, we’ve got some tips for you to earn BP as quickly as possible with or without friends.

How to earn BP

NPCs within The Indigo Disk DLC don’t quite explain the ways to earn BP. There are two methods: defeat trainers within each of the Biomes and speak with an NPC at one of the local rest stops to earn a chunk of BP, or complete Blueberry Quests (BBQs, which you can access by pressing right on the d-pad.

Battling trainers nets you 50 BP for the first 5 trainers you defeat and doubles for every 5 trainers afterwards; however, finding those trainers in the Biomes takes a lot of time. This method isn’t recommended unless you want to defeat all the Blueberry Academy students you come across.

The more efficient way to earn BP is to complete BBQs. Typically, you’ll have only 3 BBQs that offer somewhere between 20 – 40 BP for completing them (later, you’ll earn ‘advanced’ BBQs that offer 40 more often). However, every 10 BBQs you complete will award you with a bonus quest. Bonus quests offer between 100 to 150 BP, but typically take longer to complete.

What to spend BP on

BP can be spent in the Blueberry Academy shop to buy everything from Max Revives, TMs, and evolutionary items.

You can also spend it in the League Club Room to change how your trainer throws Poké Balls, upgrade the League Club Room, unlock camera effects, and upgrade Biomes to Starter Pokémon into the Terarium.

The best way to farm BP alone

If you’re like us and don’t have many friends to play with, don’t worry – there’s an efficient method to farm about 3000 BP every hour or two.

First, you’ll want to travel to the Central Plaza in – you guessed it – the center of the Terarium. BBQs often send you to different Biomes but from the Central Plaza you can quickly access all four Biomes.

Furthermore, plenty of BBQs require you to take pictures of Pokémon. The most common of these are swimming Pokémon and Pokémon in flight. In the Polar Biome, there’s a pool of water with Lapras and other Water-type critters to snap pictures of. For Pokémon in flight, the Alolan Geodude in the Canyon Biome count as they hover off the ground. A slightly rarer BBQ requires you to make a TM, but luckily the Central Plaza has a green Technical Machine Machine to do so.

Second, and most importantly, you can re-roll time-consuming BBQs by clicking on them in the BBQ menu. Bonus BBQs cost 50 BP to re-roll and regular BBQs cost 10 BP. That may seem like a steep cost, but making a sandwich, trying to find a Ghost-type Pokémon to catch, or hatching an egg takes way too much time. Stick to the quick and efficient quests.

The best way to farm BP with friends

All of the above solo tips apply to farming BP with friends. However, with up to four people joining your game – or joining your friend’s game at the Union Circle – your BBQs combine into one massive list. Each of you can stick to a different Biome in order to complete the quests more efficiently. A Union Circle is available in the Central Plaza.

On top of this, you’ll be able to take part in Union Circle BBQs, which can earn you up to 600 BP. These usually involve finding the Ditto blocks hidden on the block-like structures scattered about each of the Biomes.

Sometimes you’ll also get a group-themed event, such as taking a group photo or making a four-star sandwich together (you’ll need Herba Mystica for that, which you can get in high-level Tera raids). Therefore, it’s recommended to have some way to communicate with your teammates to complete Union Circle BBQs. If you do have a way to communicate, you’ll hit the required 12000 total BP to upgrade all four Biomes in the Terarium.

And that’s all you need to know to farm BP at Blueberry Academy. Hey – at least it’s not Ogre Oustin’. Check out our full Pokémon Scarlet & Violet walkthrough for tips on the base game and both DLCs.