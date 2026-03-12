Pokémon Legends: Z-A's next Ranked Battle event begins today (12th March), and this one is a little different to those which have come before. You see, Season 8 is a "Special Season".

What does that mean, exactly? Well, this Special Season has its own unique ruleset and rewards, the latter of which will see you loading up on boatloads of Mega Shards to use on anything in-game from Mega Stones to EXP. Candy.

As for the rules, only Pokémon that were first given Mega Evolutions in Legends: Z-A or the Mega Dimension DLC will be allowed to compete (including Zygarde and Mythical Pokémon). All contenders will be automatically set to level 50 during the battles, and, as ever, you're not allowed any duplicates on your team.

While there's no unique Mega Stone up for grabs in this season, you'll be able to grab all of the previous season's Mega rewards as you climb the ranks, with Greninjite, Delphoxite, Chesnaughtite, Baxcalibrite, Sceptilite, Swampertite, and Blazikenite available from Rank Y through to S.

You've got until 2nd April to grab the following Mega Shard Season Rewards:

Rank A

Mega Shard ×300

Rank B to Rank E

Mega Shard ×200

Rank F to Rank R

Mega Shard ×100

Rank S and Below

Mega Shard ×50

You'll find everything you need to know about the latest event and all those that preceded it in our Ranked Battle guide below.