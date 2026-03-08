There are tons of materials to gather in Pokémon Pokopia, but few are as rare as Pokémetal. This rainbow-coloured ingot is used in some of the rarer and more-valuable recipes, and you'll want to get as much as you can as you explore.

In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know about Pokémetal, such as how to obtain Pokémetal and Pokémetal Fragments, how to smelt Pokémetal, what it's used for, and what Rare Pokémetal is.

How to get Pokémetal

There's a number of ways you can get Pokémetal, either in its Ingot form or as Pokémetal Fragments, so here are the various places you can grab them.

Buy from the Pokémon Center PC shop

The first place you'll probably spot these rare metals is in the Pokémon Center PC shop, most likely in Withered Wasteland.

They're usually a little expensive, but Life Coins are easy to accrue, so if there's one on sale — either as a Daily Item or as an Environment Level reward — grab it.

Find it out in the world

The Poké Ball items you find lying around each map can be anything from materials to furniture to recipes. They're always worth picking up. And sometimes, they can even be Pokémetal Ingots.

For example, you'll find three Pokémetal behind some vines where you first met Professor Tangrowth in the Withered Wasteland. Just use the Cut Transformation on the vines to get in the little hole.

This is just one spot, but if you're thorough, you can quickly gather up a lot of Pokémetal early on. Keep hold of it!

Trade with other Pokémon

Once you have a Pokémon with the Trade Specialty and a fully-built Pokémon Center or a Cash Register (powered up, of course, with electricity), then a Pokémon can set up shop and potentially sell you some Pokémetal

You'll need to give them items worth the value of 1,000, so make sure you're prepared and stocked up with things you can find easily. Crops are an easy way of getting these as they're worth 50 each, and you'll be growing a lot by the end-game.

Get Pokémetal Fragments and use a Furnace

Like other Ingots, Pokémetal is also made up of ores — well, fragments in this case. Pokémetal Fragments are a lot less common than other ores, but there are a few places you can get them.

To break a Pokémetal Fragment block, you'll need to eat a Hamburger Steak to power up your Rock Smash Transformation.

Use the Dragonite Doll to go to a Dream Island, where you'll find these Pokémetal Fragment Blocks to break

You'll find more blocks to break in Sparkling Skylands, both on the island with the Pokémon Center (next to the trash tower and underneath the asphalt starway) and on the island where you meet Tinkmaster — just jump over the water and you'll find a cave here, full of these blocks.

When you have some Fragments, you'll need to take them to a Furnace and smelt them down into ore using a Pokémon with the Burn Specialty.

What is Pokémetal?

Pokémetal is a rare crafting material that you'll need for a number of late-game and post-game crafting recipes.

While not finite in availability, it is rarer than other metals, so always be on the lookout for some.

What is Pokémetal used for?

Pokémetal is used in a recipes that based off of appliances, such as the Washing Machine, Fridge, and the Game Boy — all of which you need to complete the Team Initiation Challenge.

It's also used in a number of Block recipes and high-quality objects.

The Sparkling Skylands Pokémon Center requires some Pokémetal to be rebuilt, as do some of the larger building blueprints you can buy in-game.

Crucially, you'll need Pokémetal for the 3D Printer, found in every rebuilt Pokémon Center. This device can create a copy of any item in a Photo you capture, at the cost of a few Pokémetal. This is such a handy way of creating multiple copies of rare items like Relics.

What is Rare Pokémetal

Yes, there's a rarer version of Pokémetal, and it's not easy to come by. Whenever you break a Pokémetal Fragment Block, you have a small chance of also getting some Rare Pokémetal.

Essentially, this is the same as Pokémetal, but just... better? We haven't found any recipes that use it just yet, but we're sure they exist.

A very useful and very pretty material. Make sure you save yours to create your dream utopia! For more materials, story guides, or general tips, head to our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for all the tips and tricks you'll need.