For some reason, paper is an essential building material in Pokémon Pokopia. Sure, it makes sense for books and other little accessories, but we wouldn't recommend building an entire... building out of it. Still, you'll want lots of it, and it requires a little bit of work.

This Pokémon Pokopia guide is all about how to get Paper, including what Pokémon you need to make it, how to get Wastepaper, and how to convert that into paper.

How to get Paper in Pokémon Pokopia

Paper is similar to Lumber and , in that you need a Pokémon to convert a base material into a much-better one.

To do that, you need Wastepaper and a Pokémon with the Recycle Specialty, a rather-uncommon specialty. But you'll meet one during the Bleak Beach storyline, though paper isn't required during that part of the game.

Find a Recycle Specialty Pokémon



Obviously, before you make the paper, you need to find someone who can do that for you — Ditto is talented, but not that talented.

The Recycle Specialty isn't especially common, but Trubbish is a required Pokémon during Bleak Beach, and they have the ability to convert trash into treasure. You just need to make the Trash Collection Site habitat, which requires a Waste Bin (any), a Sign (any) and one set of Garbage Bags.

All of these can be found near the fountain close to the Pokémon Center, making this a nice and easy build. Put it together and you'll meet Trubbish.

Later on, you'll actually need to make Paper during the Rebuild the Huge Building! Important Request at Sparkling Skylands, and you'll have to recruit a Metang for that.

Here's a handful of Pokémon you can recruit to turn Wastepaper into Paper:

Trubbish

Beldum

Porygon

Cinccino

That's not every single 'mon, of course: have a look at our Pokedex & Habitat Dex for even more Recycle-capable friends.

How to get Wastepaper



There's only one place you'll commonly find Wastepaper in the world, and a Dream Island where you can also get some.

Sparkling Skylands is your best bet for Wastepaper, which is the last-required island in the game. You can occasionally find some in Bleak Beach, but the Skylands is where you want to be for an abundance of it. Mainly, you'll get it by destroying the grey and purple trash blocks all over the first two islands.

Lastly, if you have the Dragonite Doll, you can head to that Dream Island and also find tons of paper there.

How to make Paper

Once you have some Wastepaper, take it to your Trubbish or Metang and ask them to Recycle it. One piece of Wastepaper will convert into two pieces of Paper, so you'll double your amount.

And, like all compound materials, it'll take a while to process, so leave it with your buddy and come back after a while to collect it.

What is Paper for?

Paper's primary use in Pokopia is to complete a couple of quests, namely the Skyland Building 4F during Rebuild the Huge Building!, and Challenge 3 during the Team Initiation Challenge.

But you can also use it to craft Bookshelves, Books, and other pieces of furniture. Thank goodness you don't make blocks out of it...

You'll be swimming in stacks and stacks of paper soon enough. For other materials, story guides, or general tips and tricks, you'll find all that and more in our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub.