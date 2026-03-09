Bricks! Essential for building houses, even in some cases in Pokémon Pokopia. This material is required not just for creating the perfect home, but for a number of requests, including Pokémon Center builds and the Team Initiation Challenge.

But where can you find Bricks? How do you make them? And what Pokémon do you need to get them? This guide aims to answer all of these questions to make your material gathering in Pokémon Pokopia that much easier.

How to get Bricks in Pokémon Pokopia

Bricks are just one of the many materials in Pokémon Pokopia, but they're one you need to make with the help of one of your Pokémon friends.

You need two things to make Bricks — some Squishy Clay and a Pokémon with the Burn Specialty.You'll actually need to make some as part of the Bleak Beach storyline, but it's easy to forget just how to do it, especially when there's so many things to manage.

Befriend a Burn Specialty Pokémon



First up, you'll want to make friends with a Burn Specialty Pokémon. These are usually Fire-types, so that's a safe bet.

During your time in Bleak Beach, your first Burn Specialist will be Torchic, so you need to build the Chirp-chirp Meal habitat. This requires a Wooden Birdhouse, any small table, and one plate of food. Set it up and soon enough Torchic will chirp its way into your heart.

There are lots of other Pokémon with the Burn Specialty, too: here are a few easy ones you can find early on in each area:

Charmander

Litwick

Growlithe

Torchic

Torkoal

Scorbunny

Rolycoly

Charcadet

Vulpix

Cyndaquil

If you want to know how to get all of these (and their evolutions), have a look at our Pokedex & Habitat Dex

How to get Squishy Clay



Next, you'll want to grab some Squishy Clay, a relatively common material, if you know where to look.

You can use Rock Smash to break Clay blocks, which you'll find in Withered Wasteland in the cave where you found Onix. You'll also find a lot of Clay in Bleak Beach, so get smashing!

There's a second way to get Clay, too: you'll eventually get a few Pokémon with the Litter Specialty that drop Squishy Clay! Very handy. So far, Paldean Wooper, Clodsire, and Trapinch are the easiest to find for this.

How to make Bricks

The last part is easy — simply bring the Squishy Clay to your Burn Pokémon, and they'll start processing it for you. For every piece of clay, you'll get two bricks, which isn't a bad turnaround.

Depending on the Pokémon, this can take a while, but you'll know they're done when they run towards you.

What are Bricks for?

As we mentioned, Bricks are primarily used in crafting recipes for certain items of furniture. The first thing you'll likely make with it is a Planter for Meowth's house.

We've made a few Fireplaces with our Bricks, as well as some building blocks for houses and floors. You'll be able to dye these brick blocks, too.

Larger builds and blueprints will also need Bricks, so it's always worth having some on you.

Just another brick to add to your building arsenal. If you're looking for other materials, new Pokémon to befriend, or just want to know how to play with friends, head to our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for more guides.