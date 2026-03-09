Ditto has a huge range of skills and Transformations throughout Pokémon Pokopia, but for a long time, you might be wondering why there's one empty slot left in your skill wheel. Well, there's one final skill to unlock, and it's only available once you've beaten the game.

Magnet Rise is the final Transformation in Pokémon Pokopia, and it's also probably the best. Here's how to unlock Magnet Rise, how to help Magnemite, and what it does.

Note: This guide will contain mild spoilers for the end of Pokémon Pokopia, so brace yourselves!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

How to Unlock Magnet Rise in Pokémon Pokopia

First of all, in case you skipped the intro, you need to have beaten the main story of the game. If you're struggling to figure out how to do that (it's not immediately obvious!) then check our checklist on Everything You Need To Do To Roll Credits.

Then, when you return to the game, you'll be right where you left off — right in front of the space where the mysterious tower used to be. It's gone now (and if you've seen the credits, you know why), but in its place is a hole.

You might have been down here before, by accessing it from the side of the metal structure from the ocean, but even if you have, something's different: there's a Magnemite there now.

Speak to them and they'll ask you to build them a habitat — we can oblige, can't we?

Build Magnemite's Habitat

You need to build the Factory Storage habitat, and almost everything you need is right in front of you.

Here are all the items you need to build this habitat:

Jumbled Cords x1

Steetlight (any) x1

Metal Drum x1

Control Unit x1

The Metal Drum and Jumbled Cords should be right where you start the quest, so grab those immediately. For a Streetlight, anything will do. We made a Mushroom Lamp because it's easy and doesn't require any power.

Lastly, for the Control Unit, you're going to need to head to Sparkling Skylands and steal one from the northeast island, where all of the ruined buildings and offices are.

Then, assemble the habitat anywhere in the Withered Wasteland and tell Magnemite the good news. They'll teach you how to use Magnet Rise!

What does Magnet Rise do?

Magnet Rise transforms Ditto into a rather adorable Magnemite, but it's so much more than that. This is basically a Build Mode, where you can fly anywhere and easily place down blocks, furniture, and even replace blocks much faster than if you're doing it as regular ol' Ditto.

It's extremely useful as you can strafe up, down, left, and right, absorb all kinds of materials and blocks (including ones you couldn't pick up before), and it just makes building so much easier.

So, everyone who tells you to save making Pokopia pretty until after the credits? Listen to them. This is how you do it.

Electrifying, right? If you're not quite ready for Magnet Rise, or you just want some more general tips on what to do in the game, check out our Pokémon Pokopia walkthrough hub for more guides on exploring, gathering, and crafting.