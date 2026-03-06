Evolution is a staple of the Pokémon series, and with trailer after trailer showing multiple different evolutions for Pokémon Pokopia, fans have been wondering just how to evolve their favourites. How do you level up? Can you get a Moon Stone for Clefairy?

Well, in a bold move for the series, you cannot evolve your Pokémon at all in Pokémon Pokopia. So, how does the game get around that? We'll cover all that and more in this guide.

Why can't you evolve Pokémon in Pokopia?

No idea why! The game doesn't explain it, but if we're going to put tin foil hats on here, perhaps it's because you're not an actual human or a trainer, or the Pokémon aren't battling or levelling up.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Sure, they're levelling up in Comfort and friendship. But that's not a level or a stat gain, is it?

So, how do you get Pokémon evolutions?

Simple, really — you have to befriend them in the wild. Create a habitat, wait for them to appear, and then chat to them and they'll stay.

In a way, it's nice that you can have Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur all living in the same house together, right? It also means if Ivysaur is your favourite and you don't want to lose it by evolving it into the stronger evolution, well, you don't have to.

Many evolutions appear via the same habitat as their pre-evolved forms, too. They might me much-rarer, but say you've already attracted Gastly and you want a Haunter. One way to attract it over is to move Gastly from its Spooky Study habitat into a house, and then wait for Haunter to appear in the newly-vacant habitat.

In some cases, you'll get the evolved form before the earlier evolutions — we got a Dartrix well before Rowlet, for instance. Just make sure you free up those early-stage habitats early to see if you can attract something new — whether it's a Wartortle or a Snivy, it's a new addition to the Pokédex!

You can evolve your Pokopia game further with the help of our range of Pokémon Pokopia walkthroughs, which include everything from story content to multiplayer to tips and tricks to material guides, and much more!