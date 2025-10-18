You're probably used to the way Wild Zones go at this point in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But Wild Zone 5 is pretty darn big, with sewer systems and rooftops to explore.

So you might need a hand navigating your way around this one. Luckily, this guide will tell you what Pokémon and Alpha Pokémon you can get in Wild Zone 5.

Wild Zone 6 Location

Wild Zone 6 is in the northeast corner of Lumiose City and sits on the northern bank of the Saison Canal.

You can enter it from the north in Jaune Sector 11, or from the south either over or under the bridge. Or just fast travel to Café Bataille

How to unlock

Wild Zone 6 is the first Zone you'll need to wait a bit to enter. It opens up once you reach Main Mission 6, so not that long!

All Wild Zone 6 Pokémon

Just like Wild Zone 5, you can catch 7 Wild Pokémon here. There's a decent amount of type variety too.

Be very, very careful of the Alpha here, though. The recommended level here is Level 15, but that Alpha can catch you out.

Pokémon Type Location Buneary

Normal

Right in front of the south entrance, on the higher level

Magkarp Water

In the waterways below

Binacle

Rock/Water

Found in a shallow watery area lower down

Houndour

Dark/Fire

Running along the street leading to Café Bataille

Meditite

Fighting/Psychic

Inside the Battle Area

Flaaffy

Electric

On the rooftops Swablu

Normal/Flying

On the highest rooftop



Alpha Pokémon Locations

3 Alpha Pokémon? That's a lot. One particularly dangerous one, and another very high-levelled here — good luck getting these!

Alpha Pokémon

Type

Level

Location



Binacle Grass/Poison

32 Right with the other Binacle

Houndoom

Bug/Poison

32 Sleeping next to the market stalls in the street

Pikachu Electric 40 On the roof of Café Bataille

Best Wild Zone 6 Pokémon to catch

You're probably getting a good idea of your team at this point, so other than catching 'em all, what's worth scoopin up here?

Meditite and Houndour both have solid evolutions and Mega Evolutions, and they probably cover some types you might not have many of yet (Psychic, Dark). Another 'mon with a Mega here is Swablu, which takes some time to come into its own but is a solid addition to any party. Who can say no to Dragon-type attacks?



The Alphas are getting more dangerous, but so are you! For more Wild Zone guides and other helpful tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.