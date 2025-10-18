You're probably used to the way Wild Zones go at this point in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. But Wild Zone 5 is pretty darn big, with sewer systems and rooftops to explore.
So you might need a hand navigating your way around this one. Luckily, this guide will tell you what Pokémon and Alpha Pokémon you can get in Wild Zone 5.
Wild Zone 6 Location
Wild Zone 6 is in the northeast corner of Lumiose City and sits on the northern bank of the Saison Canal.
You can enter it from the north in Jaune Sector 11, or from the south either over or under the bridge. Or just fast travel to Café Bataille
How to unlock
Wild Zone 6 is the first Zone you'll need to wait a bit to enter. It opens up once you reach Main Mission 6, so not that long!
All Wild Zone 6 Pokémon
Just like Wild Zone 5, you can catch 7 Wild Pokémon here. There's a decent amount of type variety too.
Be very, very careful of the Alpha here, though. The recommended level here is Level 15, but that Alpha can catch you out.
|Pokémon
|Type
|Location
|Buneary
|Normal
|Right in front of the south entrance, on the higher level
|
Magkarp
|Water
|In the waterways below
|Binacle
|Rock/Water
|Found in a shallow watery area lower down
|Houndour
|Dark/Fire
|Running along the street leading to Café Bataille
|Meditite
|Fighting/Psychic
|Inside the Battle Area
|Flaaffy
|Electric
|
On the rooftops
|Swablu
|Normal/Flying
|On the highest rooftop
Alpha Pokémon Locations
3 Alpha Pokémon? That's a lot. One particularly dangerous one, and another very high-levelled here — good luck getting these!
|Alpha Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Location
|
Binacle
|Grass/Poison
|
32
|Right with the other Binacle
|Houndoom
|Bug/Poison
|
32
|Sleeping next to the market stalls in the street
|Pikachu
|Electric
|40
|On the roof of Café Bataille
Best Wild Zone 6 Pokémon to catch
You're probably getting a good idea of your team at this point, so other than catching 'em all, what's worth scoopin up here?
Meditite and Houndour both have solid evolutions and Mega Evolutions, and they probably cover some types you might not have many of yet (Psychic, Dark). Another 'mon with a Mega here is Swablu, which takes some time to come into its own but is a solid addition to any party. Who can say no to Dragon-type attacks?
The Alphas are getting more dangerous, but so are you! For more Wild Zone guides and other helpful tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.
