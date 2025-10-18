Wild Zone 6 Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Wild Zone 5 is pretty darn big, with sewer systems and rooftops to explore.

So you might need a hand navigating your way around this one. Luckily, this guide will tell you what Pokémon and Alpha Pokémon you can get in Wild Zone 5.

Wild Zone 6 Location

Wild Zone 6 Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Wild Zone 6 is in the northeast corner of Lumiose City and sits on the northern bank of the Saison Canal.

You can enter it from the north in Jaune Sector 11, or from the south either over or under the bridge. Or just fast travel to Café Bataille

How to unlock

Wild Zone 6 is the first Zone you'll need to wait a bit to enter. It opens up once you reach Main Mission 6, so not that long!

All Wild Zone 6 Pokémon

Wild Zone 6 Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Just like Wild Zone 5, you can catch 7 Wild Pokémon here. There's a decent amount of type variety too.

Be very, very careful of the Alpha here, though. The recommended level here is Level 15, but that Alpha can catch you out.

Pokémon Type Location
Buneary
 Normal
 Right in front of the south entrance, on the higher level

Magkarp

 Water
 In the waterways below
Binacle
 Rock/Water
 Found in a shallow watery area lower down
Houndour
 Dark/Fire
 Running along the street leading to Café Bataille
Meditite
 Fighting/Psychic
 Inside the Battle Area
Flaaffy
 Electric

On the rooftops
Swablu
 Normal/Flying
 On the highest rooftop

Alpha Pokémon Locations

Wild Zone 6 Pokémon Legends: Z-A
3 Alpha Pokémon? That's a lot. One particularly dangerous one, and another very high-levelled here — good luck getting these!

Alpha Pokémon
 Type
 Level
 Location

Binacle

 Grass/Poison

32

 Right with the other Binacle
Houndoom
 Bug/Poison

32

 Sleeping next to the market stalls in the street
Pikachu Electric 40 On the roof of Café Bataille

Best Wild Zone 6 Pokémon to catch

Wild Zone 6 Pokémon Legends: Z-A
You're probably getting a good idea of your team at this point, so other than catching 'em all, what's worth scoopin up here?

Meditite and Houndour both have solid evolutions and Mega Evolutions, and they probably cover some types you might not have many of yet (Psychic, Dark). Another 'mon with a Mega here is Swablu, which takes some time to come into its own but is a solid addition to any party. Who can say no to Dragon-type attacks?

The Alphas are getting more dangerous, but so are you! For more Wild Zone guides and other helpful tips for your time in Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.