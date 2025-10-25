Wild Zone 17 Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Ever wondered what it's like to be followed by a pack of lions? Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Wild Zone 17 is a great place to find out. Oh boy.

This might be the trickiest Wild Zone to navigate in the game, simply because of those aforementioned lions and lionesses. So here's our guide on everything you can catch, and just how, in Wild Zone 17.

Wild Zone 17 Location

You'll find Wild Zone 17 southwest of Wild Zone 2, right behind the Racine Construction building — where you get your Canari Plush Dolls.

It's in Vert Sector 7, directly northeast of Hotel Z. So close to home!

How to unlock

Like Wild Zone 16, you'll unlock 17 as you reach Rank C in the Z-A Royale; that means you have to defeat Corbeau, the head of the Rust Syndicate.

All Wild Zone 17 Pokémon

We're back down to 6 Wild Pokémon, but it'll feel like a lot more. It'll make sense.

The recommended level here is 44, but you can get absolutely destroyed at any level. You'll see why soon enough.

Pokémon Type Location
Diggersby Normal/Ground
 In the dirt mounds on the north side of the zone
Chespin
 Grass
 In the dirt mounds on the north side of the zone (rare)
Pyroar
 Fire/Normal
 In a pack on the south side of the zone
Skarmory
 Steel/Flying
 Flying above the pack of Pyroar (clear skies only — no rain, no fog, it must be sunny!)
Klefki
 Steel/Fairy
 On the rooftops (daytime only)
Lampent
 Ghost/Fire
 On the rooftops (nighttime only)

Alpha Pokémon Locations

There are 2 Alpha Pokémon to look out for here. One will spot you very quickly, so um, don't worry too much about finding it.

Pokémon
 Type
 Level
 Location
Pyroar
 Fire/Normal
 56
 With the pack of regular Pyroar on the south side of the zone
Mawile
 Steel/Fairy
 56
 On the

Best Wild Zone 17 Pokémon to catch

If you can somehow manage to catch a Skarmory, get one asap. This is another Pokémon greatly improved thanks to a great Mega Evolution; you'll want to take care of those Pyroar, so we recommend using Earthquake to deal with them as best as you can.

Outside of the sewers, this is the only spawn point for Klefki too, so if you missed out earlier, you can correct that.

Okay, we'll never slander Pyroar again. For more help with your Lumiose City adventure, check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide hub.