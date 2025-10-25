Ever wondered what it's like to be followed by a pack of lions? Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Wild Zone 17 is a great place to find out. Oh boy.
This might be the trickiest Wild Zone to navigate in the game, simply because of those aforementioned lions and lionesses. So here's our guide on everything you can catch, and just how, in Wild Zone 17.
Wild Zone 17 Location
You'll find Wild Zone 17 southwest of Wild Zone 2, right behind the Racine Construction building — where you get your Canari Plush Dolls.
It's in Vert Sector 7, directly northeast of Hotel Z. So close to home!
How to unlock
Like Wild Zone 16, you'll unlock 17 as you reach Rank C in the Z-A Royale; that means you have to defeat Corbeau, the head of the Rust Syndicate.
All Wild Zone 17 Pokémon
We're back down to 6 Wild Pokémon, but it'll feel like a lot more. It'll make sense.
The recommended level here is 44, but you can get absolutely destroyed at any level. You'll see why soon enough.
|Pokémon
|Type
|Location
|Diggersby
|Normal/Ground
|In the dirt mounds on the north side of the zone
|Chespin
|Grass
|In the dirt mounds on the north side of the zone (rare)
|Pyroar
|Fire/Normal
|In a pack on the south side of the zone
|Skarmory
|Steel/Flying
|Flying above the pack of Pyroar (clear skies only — no rain, no fog, it must be sunny!)
|Klefki
|Steel/Fairy
|On the rooftops (daytime only)
|Lampent
|Ghost/Fire
|On the rooftops (nighttime only)
Alpha Pokémon Locations
There are 2 Alpha Pokémon to look out for here. One will spot you very quickly, so um, don't worry too much about finding it.
|Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Location
|Pyroar
|Fire/Normal
|56
|With the pack of regular Pyroar on the south side of the zone
|Mawile
|Steel/Fairy
|56
|On the
Best Wild Zone 17 Pokémon to catch
If you can somehow manage to catch a Skarmory, get one asap. This is another Pokémon greatly improved thanks to a great Mega Evolution; you'll want to take care of those Pyroar, so we recommend using Earthquake to deal with them as best as you can.
Outside of the sewers, this is the only spawn point for Klefki too, so if you missed out earlier, you can correct that.
Okay, we'll never slander Pyroar again. For more help with your Lumiose City adventure, check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide hub.
Comments 0
Wow, no comments yet... why not be the first?
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...