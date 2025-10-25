Ever wondered what it's like to be followed by a pack of lions? Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Wild Zone 17 is a great place to find out. Oh boy.

This might be the trickiest Wild Zone to navigate in the game, simply because of those aforementioned lions and lionesses. So here's our guide on everything you can catch, and just how, in Wild Zone 17.

Wild Zone 17 Location

You'll find Wild Zone 17 southwest of Wild Zone 2, right behind the Racine Construction building — where you get your Canari Plush Dolls.

It's in Vert Sector 7, directly northeast of Hotel Z. So close to home!

How to unlock

Like Wild Zone 16, you'll unlock 17 as you reach Rank C in the Z-A Royale; that means you have to defeat Corbeau, the head of the Rust Syndicate.

All Wild Zone 17 Pokémon

We're back down to 6 Wild Pokémon, but it'll feel like a lot more. It'll make sense.

The recommended level here is 44, but you can get absolutely destroyed at any level. You'll see why soon enough.

Pokémon Type Location Diggersby Normal/Ground

In the dirt mounds on the north side of the zone

Chespin

Grass

In the dirt mounds on the north side of the zone (rare)

Pyroar

Fire/Normal

In a pack on the south side of the zone

Skarmory

Steel/Flying

Flying above the pack of Pyroar (clear skies only — no rain, no fog, it must be sunny!)

Klefki

Steel/Fairy

On the rooftops (daytime only)

Lampent

Ghost/Fire

On the rooftops (nighttime only)



Alpha Pokémon Locations

There are 2 Alpha Pokémon to look out for here. One will spot you very quickly, so um, don't worry too much about finding it.

Pokémon

Type

Level

Location

Pyroar

Fire/Normal

56

With the pack of regular Pyroar on the south side of the zone

Mawile

Steel/Fairy

56

On the



Best Wild Zone 17 Pokémon to catch

If you can somehow manage to catch a Skarmory, get one asap. This is another Pokémon greatly improved thanks to a great Mega Evolution; you'll want to take care of those Pyroar, so we recommend using Earthquake to deal with them as best as you can.

Outside of the sewers, this is the only spawn point for Klefki too, so if you missed out earlier, you can correct that.

Okay, we'll never slander Pyroar again. For more help with your Lumiose City adventure, check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide hub.