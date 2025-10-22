Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Wild Zone 13
Prepare to relive your bug-catching glory days, folks, because Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Wild Zone 13 is all about the insects.

This Zone is positively crawling with bugs, and in this guide, we've listed how to catch 'em all.

Wild Zone 13 Location

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Wild Zone 13
You'll find Wild Zone 13 at the very top of Lumiose City's Rouge District.

To get there, head north up Rouge Street from the Prism Tower and follow the road past Wild Zone 3, all the way to the city's outer wall. Turn left at the top, and you'll see this Wild Zone.

How to unlock

You'll get the chance to explore Wild Zone 13 after you've wrapped up Main Mission 14 and graduated to Rank E in the Z-A Royale.

You'll be notified when this Zone is open to you once Main Mission 15 gets underway.

All Wild Zone 13 Pokémon

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Wild Zone 13
This Wild Zone is on the smaller side, but there are still 6 Pokémon to catch.

Pokémon Type Location
Vivillon Bug/Flying Hovering around the bushes either side of the central pathway
Pinsir Bug Near the thorns in the middle of the Zone
Weepinbell Grass/Poison Right in the middle of the Zone, next to the Alpha Weepinbell
Heracross Bug/Fighting In the bushes near the Zone's western entrance
Phantump Ghost/Grass Found near the Alpha Trevenant at night
Scyther Bug/Flying Near the thorns in the open grassy area at night

Alpha Pokémon Locations

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Wild Zone 13
You'll want to keep an eye out for the 2 Alpha Pokémon that stalk this area too.

Alpha Pokémon Type Level Location
Weepinbell Grass/Poison 46 Near the thorns, just off the Zone's central pathway
Trevenant Ghost/Grass 48 On the thinner side of the path, only found at night

Best Wild Zone 13 Pokémon to catch

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Wild Zone 13
The Alpha Trevenant is a great big-hitting addition to your team if you're brave enough to face off against it, but we'd also recommend picking up a Scyther here — if only to eventually nab the Mega Evolution for Scizor down the line.

For more helpful tips around Lumiose City, check out out full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub guide.