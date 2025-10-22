Prepare to relive your bug-catching glory days, folks, because Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Wild Zone 13 is all about the insects.

This Zone is positively crawling with bugs, and in this guide, we've listed how to catch 'em all.

Wild Zone 13 Location

You'll find Wild Zone 13 at the very top of Lumiose City's Rouge District.

To get there, head north up Rouge Street from the Prism Tower and follow the road past Wild Zone 3, all the way to the city's outer wall. Turn left at the top, and you'll see this Wild Zone.

How to unlock

You'll get the chance to explore Wild Zone 13 after you've wrapped up Main Mission 14 and graduated to Rank E in the Z-A Royale.

You'll be notified when this Zone is open to you once Main Mission 15 gets underway.

All Wild Zone 13 Pokémon

This Wild Zone is on the smaller side, but there are still 6 Pokémon to catch.

Pokémon Type Location Vivillon Bug/Flying Hovering around the bushes either side of the central pathway Pinsir Bug Near the thorns in the middle of the Zone Weepinbell Grass/Poison Right in the middle of the Zone, next to the Alpha Weepinbell Heracross Bug/Fighting In the bushes near the Zone's western entrance Phantump Ghost/Grass Found near the Alpha Trevenant at night Scyther Bug/Flying Near the thorns in the open grassy area at night

Alpha Pokémon Locations

You'll want to keep an eye out for the 2 Alpha Pokémon that stalk this area too.

Alpha Pokémon Type Level Location Weepinbell Grass/Poison 46 Near the thorns, just off the Zone's central pathway Trevenant Ghost/Grass 48 On the thinner side of the path, only found at night

Best Wild Zone 13 Pokémon to catch

The Alpha Trevenant is a great big-hitting addition to your team if you're brave enough to face off against it, but we'd also recommend picking up a Scyther here — if only to eventually nab the Mega Evolution for Scizor down the line.

For more helpful tips around Lumiose City, check out out full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub guide.