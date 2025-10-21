Wild Zone 12 is one of the more densely-packed areas in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, so make sure you have a good number of Poké Balls on hand.

Below, we'll run through every Pokémon in this icy Wild Zone and explain where you need to look to catch them.

Wild Zone 12 Location

You'll find Wild Zone 12 in the southern corner of Lumiose City's Bleu District. It's just across the street from Wild Zone 1, so feel free to soak in how far you've come!

To get to Wild Zone 12, head south down Vernal Avenue from the Prism Tower, and you'll find the area on the right.

How to unlock

Wild Zone 12 is one of three areas that unlock once you've wrapped up Main Mission 14 and progressed to Rank E in a Z-A Royale.

As ever, you'll be alerted when this area is available to explore.

All Wild Zone 12 Pokémon

There are a whopping 8 Pokémon to find in this area, so always be on the lookout!

Pokémon Type Location Gogoat Grass Walking around in open areas, usually near trees Snorunt Grass Scattered around the grasslands in the middle of the area Machop Fighting In the battle arena in the top left corner of the Zone Machoke Fighting In the same battle arena that you found Machop Snover Grass/Ice On the northern side of the pond in the Zone's bottom left corner Vanillite Ice On the snowy ground, near the pond Bergmite Ice In the water, near the step entrance at the bottom of the Zone Delibird Ice/Flying Found near the southern entrance to the Zone, in the top right corner and on the left side, near the lake.

Alpha Pokémon Locations

There are 2 Alpha Pokémon in Wild Zone 12, and they both pack an icy punch...

Alpha Pokémon Type Level Location Abomasnow Grass/Ice 43 Patrolling the battle area in the top left corner of the Zone Avalugg Ice 56 In the lake in the bottom left corner of the zone. Hit the icicle to build a bridge from the main steps.

Best Wild Zone 12 Pokémon to catch

You probably will have already stumbled across a few of the 'mon in Zone 12 by this point, but those brave enough to take on the Alpha Abomasnow will be rewarded with a nice bit of Ice versatility for their team. Hey, it even has a Mega Evolution!

That's yer lot for Wild Zone 12! For more hints and tips, head over to our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough guide.