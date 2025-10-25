One of Gen IV's best Pokémon lines is Gible, which can evolve into the mighty landshark Garchomp. It's also got a killer Mega Evolution to boot. So catching one as soon as you can is worthwhile in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

There's just one problem — it's pretty rare! We've got some tips on how to best catch Gible in Lumiose City, giving you a huge advantage in the game later on.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - How To Catch Gible

So, Gible is actually very simple to find — it's hiding in Wild Zone 8 at all times of day. Easy, right?

Wrong. Gible is extremely rare, and it's hiding in the same little holes that Drilbur also camp out in. You also have to deal with the Alpha Krookodile and all the other Pokémon chasing you.

The key is to look for a little blue find sticking out of the sand mounds in the Wild Zone — that means there's a Gible hiding there. You can either look from the outside or you can run around and pray you get one. If a Gible doesn't spawn, simply fast travel back to the Zone and it'll reset the encounters.

If you're really struggling, take out the Alpha Krookodile. It's a menace. Some Grass or Water-type moves should deal with it.

Lastly, Gible has a very low catch rate — you'll either want to bring its health down or use a status effect on it to make it easier. Great Balls and Dusk Balls (at night, if you have them) will increase your chances.

And that's that!

Chomp away at this and you'll have a excellent addition to your team. For more catching guides or other tips, head to our complete Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.