One of the rarest Pokémon to find since it debuted in Ruby & Sapphire, Beldum is equally difficult to find — and catch — in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

There's only one place, andone room, you can find this 'mon in the entire game, and it's not early either. This guide will tell you the exact location of Beldum and the best way to catch it.

Note: This guide contains spoilers for a late-game location in Legends Z-A, so scroll at your own peril!

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Beldum Location, Where to Find

Beldum can't be found out in the wild at all — it's not in any of the Wild Zones or the sewers. You can't even access its location until you're reached Main Mission 35, Reaching Rank A. That's relatively close to the end of the game.

Basically, you want to progress until you've uncovered a few of Kalos' secrets, and some pivotal ties to X & Y. Eventually, Grisham and Griselle will ask you to meet them at an abandoned café, which houses the former base of Team Flare.

You'll need to make your way through Lysandre Labs as part of the story, and this is where you'll find Beldum, in the room on the map marked below. This is the only room it will spawn in.

Use Fire-type or Dark-type Pokémon to take its health down, or use a Quick Ball immediately. If that doesn't work, take it out and use a Dusk Ball.

You may need to reset, and if you do, you can simply warp back to the lab's entrance, leave, and return. It will respawn!

Beldum is absolutely worth waiting for, especially with that Mega Metagross waiting for you. For more 'mon locations, check out our Lumiose City Pokédex for all of them. And for more general advice, head over to our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub.