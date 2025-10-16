Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Lumiose City is based on Paris, France, and while Prism Tower might be the most-recognisable comparison between the two locations, there's a bigger similarity — it's an expensive town, especially if you have a taste for fashion.

You'll always need a lot of cash on you if you want to splurge on clothes, Mega Stones, and tons of potions. So here are a few quick and easy tips on making Poké Dollars in the city of fashion and coffee.

How to make money in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Thankfully, making money is actually pretty darn easy in Legends: Z-A. There's almost always something to sell lying around, and the Z-A Royale gives ample opportunities to make a ton of cash (and gain some levels) in a short space of time.

Still, it's worth noting down the best ways to make cash — particularly early on when the Z-A Royale's best rewards are still out of reach.

Pick up every sparkle you see

Lots of NPCs will tell you this , but we'll say it too — see something shiny on the ground? Pick it up. These little sparkles range from potions to Poké Balls and, more frequently, Tiny Mushrooms and Pretty Wings.

Tiny Mushrooms sell for 250 Poké Dollars, while Pretty Feathers sell for 500 Poké Dollars. That doesn't sound like much, but if you walk around a lot, you'll have batches in the 30s, 40s, and maybe even 50s or higher. Those small numbers soon add up to something far greater.

Do Side Quests

Another very obvious thing, but sometimes difficult if you want to power through the entire game. Side Quests almost always give cash rewards, and some might even give you the odd Pearl of Nugget to sell.

These go for far more than your 'shrooms or feathers, so sell them if you have them.

Compete in the Z-A Royale

The Z-A Royale is mandatory if you want to make it through the story, but it's also an amazing opportunity to make a lot of money.

While building up points should be your priority, you can also rake in the Poké Dollars quickly by doing a number of things while you explore the Battle Zones.

Pick up every single medal you see. The more Medals you have, the more money you'll get at the end of the night. And, the more trainers you defeat, the higher your multiplier will be.

The highest multiplier we've ever got is x2.0. So, if you happen to make 20,000 Poké Dollars that night, you'll actually get 40k. Not bad at all!

Plus, you can maximise that money even further by completing those Bonus Cards. Not only do these give you lots of points, but they also give you more medals.

Buy the Gold Canari Plush

At Racine Construction, you can trade in Colorful Screws for Canari Plush dolls, which give you a range of benefits, including increased Exp, more Mega Shards, and make you more resilient to attacks.

For money, though, you want the Gold Canari Plush. This increases the amount of money you get from Pokémon battles — which include those Side Quests where you have to fight trainers.

You can upgrade it three times, with each tier increasing the money you earn a lot more than the last.

When your receipts creep into five and six-figure sums, you'll need these little tips to keep you wallet stuffed. Plus, who doesn't want ten different outfits? Head to our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub for more guides for 'mons, items, and more.