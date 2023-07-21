Welcome to Nintendo Life's Pikmin 4 Engulfed Castle walkthrough. In our Pikmin 4 guide series, we'll be showing you All Treasure Locations, all Gear and Item Upgrades, all Oatchi Abilities, all Pikmin Type Locations, all Onion Upgrade and Flarlic locations, All Region Walkthroughs, All Dungeon Walkthroughs and more besides!

Now let's have a quick look at Night Expeditions.

Pikmin 4: Night Expeditions Introduction

Night expeditions become available once you've rescued Yonny, the squad's doctor. She'll explain that you need to go out at night to collect an ingredient required to cure the infected castaways we've been collecting on our adventures.

The first night expedition sends us back to Sun-Speckled Terrace, where things aren't quite as they were. Once introduced to some new GLOW PIKMIN, we're ready to get to work. We need to traverse the map collecting glowing pellets and bringing them back to the Lumiknoll in order to propagate more Pikmin to help us battle the super-aggressive night baddies in the area. Stay alive to dawn and protect the Lumiknoll!

As you explore the map in search of glow pellets you'll also stumble upon smaller juvenile Lumiknoll which can be used as interim points to transport pellets. Theses smaller Lumiknoll also act as a decoy for the real thing, to keep enemies busy!

As the night progresses bigger enemies who require more glow Pikmin to defeat will arrive on the scene, so make sure to spread out across the map to grab pellets and watch the radar for the red flash of approaching foes. Once the night has finished, the Lumiknoll will spit out a great big chunk of green extract, or GLOW SAP, the ingredient we need to cure the castaways!

From this point in the game, make sure to visit Yonny for more missions, as you'll need to complete 3 in order to rescue the ship's pilot. As you dig deeper into these missions you'll also find they increase in difficulty and are a great way to make use of all your items and skills in order to come out on top!

