As the Switch eShop library continues to grow, so too does the number of available demos. And hey, demos are great!
This convenient way to try before you buy has got us hooked on many a game that we may never have otherwise picked up, and with a number of demos offering the chance to carry your data over from the trial into the full version, playing through introductions increasingly feels purposeful instead of 'ugh, I'm going to have to play all of this again in the full version, aren't I?'
The range of demos now on offer has got us rubbing our chins in ponderation (yes, it's a real word) about what makes a really good demo. Playtime is one thing, for sure, but what about the content? How much should we get to see of the game, and how much should be kept a secret? And what about features? Should everything be available to us with a chunky vertical slice, or should there be a much richer experience hiding behind the paywall?
If you've ever wondered the same about a demo, or perhaps you are a game developer that is looking to launch a demo of your own and happen to be reading this for inspiration, allow us to give you our personal thoughts on what goes into making a good 'un (and let us know your own thoughts in the polls at the bottom of the page). We'll kick it off with the obvious...
Transferable save data, please
Thanks in no small part to the excellent demos released by Square Enix (the Octopath Travelers and Live A Lives of the world) we now live in constant hope that our demo save data will carry over to the main game, should we choose to purchase. For any demos of around an hour or more in length, this is quickly becoming a must-have feature to make us tap download in the first place.
No matter how good your game, how much fun that opening hour might have been, and how quickly we ran to the 'purchase' section of the eShop after finishing it, nobody wants to immediately repeat that opening hour, especially given how tutorial-heavy they typically are. Time is precious and we want to feel like the past 60 minutes meant something. This is impossible if instead of seeing the corpse of the E.M.M.I. that we have just managed to kill in the Metroid Dread demo, we are instead thrown back to the opening cutscene of Samus approaching ZDR as if the life-or-death struggle we somehow survived never happened.
And this isn't to cast shade on Dread (as if we ever could); many, many demos are guilty of the same crime. While it's not quite as annoying with the shorter trials out there, surely we can all agree that carrying over the save data can only ever be a good thing?
But how long?
Now this is an interesting one, because there is no set answer. A brilliant demo is a brilliant demo almost regardless of its length. If the game is captivating enough to have us hooked within 10 or 15 minutes, then why should the demo be any longer? But if the game is all about spending time with a mechanic until you really crack it at the two/three-hour mark, then surely that's the length of time it should run for.
Ultimately, the demo needs to stick around until it gets the job done. What is this 'job' exactly? Well, to get us to buy the game, of course. But this isn't simply a case of just showing us the best bits before popping up with a "give us £60 to find out more" message, oh no. Instead, the demo is charged with the objective of introducing the experience, teaching us some fundamental controls, providing a little sense of accomplishment when we do something right, and then saying "money pleaseee" just as we think we've got the hang of it.
But the length of time that this takes people is going to vary on a case-by-case basis. The full 15 minutes of the Sonic Frontiers demo barely gives you time to get past the "Press A to jump" message before kicking you out, while all ten hours of the Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition demo is about building your understanding for the game's mechanics so that you can go into the full version as ready as you'll ever be.
Perhaps instead of asking "What's the correct length for a demo?", we should be asking "How long should a good demo take?" Not all trials need to have a timer constantly ticking away behind the curtain when objective-based tasters are just as fulfilling — you take as long as you need, but it ends once you pass a certain milestone.
We see this regularly in anything from Dragon Quest Treasures to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and it is a neat way of letting the player blast through the opening chapters in a swift 30 minutes if they want to, or sit back and explore every nook and cranny over a matter of hours. Haven't we all collected every coin in a demo level and then felt smug with the idea that we have somehow cheated the system by getting more out of a single-level trial than the developers intended? Take that multi-million dollar studio!
Showcasing the best #content
This leads us nicely onto the final aspect of a good demo: the actual 'content'. We've already cleared up that we want a decent amount of time to play, so the tutorial and first couple of levels seems a good length. But this isn't to say that we need to see everything. It's even possible that a non-linear approach might work best. Is the beginning always the best place to start? Depends on the game, of course. But perhaps a miniboss battle from Stage 2 could give curious players a better flavour of the experience without bogging down a non-captive audience with early-game exposition.
Like a good movie trailer, a demo should show you just enough to make you think "yep, this is for me", but not too much that you are put off going back for more because you can already see where it is going. Are we talking about censoring the game in its demo phase to make the full-length experience all the richer? Maybe! Sea Of Stars does just that with how much it actually tells you about the story and it works remarkably well.
Of course, there is also the incentive of unlockables to make us come back for more — "play through the demo to unlock X in the full game!" This is a nice way of bypassing the issue of demo length as it makes the experience feel worthwhile since you have added something to the full game that otherwise might not be there. We have seen this in Pikmin 3 Deluxe's "Ultra Spicy" difficulty mode and even Kirby and the Forgotten Land's Present Codes amongst others, and it never fails to make us feel a sense of accomplishment from having done nothing more than play a demo. Come on, who can say no to even more free stuff?
The fact of the matter is, putting a demo together is a tough balancing act. Too short and you don't have enough time to hook the player in, but too long and that same player might overstep the mark and feel done with the game before it's even begun.
The one thing that we need more than ever, though, is that precious save data. If you're still reading, dear game developer, please don't make us replay the content of the demo. Above all, even with a free download, it's imperative to respect the player's time.
Unless your game is just so good that we'd gladly play the first hour again. But how many games are that good, hmm?
So, what do you reckon? Is longer playtime the way to go, or should demos keep it short and sweet? Or perhaps the bigger question is, do you even bother with demos at all? Fill out the following polls to give us your thoughts.
Why not take to the comments to let us know some of your top demo experiences (we've even made a handy guide for some inspiration below).
Comments (38)
I really only play through demos of games I’m not keen on. If I’m really excited for a game - and Cereza and the Lost Demon and Resident Evil 4 remake are good examples here - I already know I want to buy it so don’t want to spoil the experience for release day, even if save progress carries over. So I’ll boot them up just to see how they run but I won’t play much of them.
Conversely if it’s a game I’m not sure about I’ll grab the demo and see if it sways me. Sometimes it does and I end up getting it!
The demo for Dragon Quest 11 is what got me to buy it and love it. Ideally, a demo shows enough of a game's opening hours with tutorials to allow you to know whether the game is for you. So I'd say the best length is 2 hours minus tutorials.
I played a demo of Wildfrost on Steam (coming soon to Switch) and it gave just the right amount of content to leave me longing for more. Best Switch demo I played was Invisigun Reloaded. Introduced the gameplay mechanics, gave a taste of a few modes and levels and showed plenty of tantalising locked away stuff. I had to immediately go and download the full game.
What I want from most demos is for them to be as pick-up-and-play as possible
Oh, and whatever the case, please don't make the same mistake as SEGA and release a 3 minute demo.
A good demo's best aspect is make the game FUN!!!!!!!!!!
A demo needs to be long enough to show you what the gameplay of a game actually is, and that's it's good. Dragon Quest XI was amazingly generous, but it's an amazing game, so if you can complete the demo and still not want to play it then it really must not be for you.
Sea of Stars has me wanting the full game. It's not overly generous, but it's done its job so I can't argue with that.
Dragon Quest Treasures and Metroid Dread, on the other hand, actually put me off buying the games. They didn't show me there's anything there that I would particularly like, which is a shame as I love Dragon Quest and 2D Metroid.
Generally, I think demos should be on the long side. If it's a good game, people will want to buy it.
That Sonic Forces Demo that lets you play the first stage for 20 seconds /s
But tbf, that's like 10% of the game
A demo for me shouldn't be the best bits, but it shouldn't be merely the intro either; it should drop you into the action with the bare minumum of explanation. Some demos are even extra content designed for this purpose. A demo should also feel that it ends 'naturally' rather than abruptly.
The Dragon Quest 11 demo I felt didn't give an accurate impression of the game, and put me off buying it for quite a while. Now I love the game.
The Bayonetta Origins demo has far too much waffling.
The Forgotten Land and Age of Calamity demos were judged well abd persuaded me to get those games.
The Balan Wonderland demo put me off the game entirely, thankfully.
I recently (many months ago) decided to take a break from whatever chapter of Xenoblade 3 I was on to play all the demos I had downloaded so that I clean up my SD card. It was going nicely until I got to Triangle Strategy, which was way too long (side-story: actually my 4-year-old got obsessed with Smash Brothers, which led me to decide to finally get around to playing/completing that game, which took months but man-oh-jeez I absolutely destroyed it and finally got my money's worth for that game). It was interesting... but it's all like "thank goodness that old war ended and everything is peaceful", when obviously something is going to start a new war, but the demo drags on with endless conversations and by the time it ends you don't get to know what actually starts the war, so it almost seems like peacetime will just continue on forever. But mostly, it took a really long time to finish the damn thing, and it was like 80% dialogue. I tried a little bit of the other demo for that game, which focuses more on battles and jumps the story around a little more, and though it's not quite as in-depth as the first one I tried, it seemed like a much more effective demo, if the goal is to convince me to buy the full game.
What makes a demo is the length and content. Some demos lock a bunch or stuff behind a full purchase wall. That makes sense. But there has to be enough stuff to play in the demo as well. And some just give you the full game and cuts you off at around the 30 minute mark. Some do it differently, such as the player doing a separate mini quest of sorts within the games’ world but it isn’t actually part of the full game. Each demo is different, but length and content definitely make or break a demo. Also those limited use demos, like the 3ds ones sucked. You could only play Sonic Lost World Demo 10 times. Yeah, I hope demos never do that again.
The first demo I played for an RPG was LUNAR: Silver Star Story for the PS1 that came on a disc that was included with a magazine (it was quite a novelty then). It gave you the opportunity to experience not just an entire dungeon with multiple cutscenes, but culminated in Alex and company boarding a ship to sail to the main continent and Luna's Boat Song (Can I get a witness?). It was a fantastic way to end the demo that left me anxious to see more even though I'd been fortunate enough to play the Sega CD version.
A demo done right leaves a player wanting more; a demo done wrong can easily take a game off of people's "To Get" lists.
Transferrable save data is huge for me. Without it I feel like I don't really engage with the demo like it was a real game, I just kind of coast through it. With the prospect of being able to carry my progress forward I feel invested in what is happening and I'm much more likely to actually buy the game. The recent Bayonetta Origins demo is one example.
The demo from Dragon Quest XI was pretty much the reason why I got the game. It was simply amazing! Theatrhythm and Triangle Strategy also have great demos
The demo from Sonic frontiers sucked though. I couldn't even tell if I liked the game or not 😅
Obviously getting an exclusive bonus wouldn't work for most games, but the Pokémon SM demo is probably the most memorable demo I've played due to it transferring Ash-Greninja to the main game.
A demo in my opinion should be enough to let someone interested in the game get a good bit of it, while letting long time fans know what they're in for.
And while there are some exceptions I feel like if the demo doesn't show enough then it leaves the consumer without enough information to make a decision on buying the game.
I played the cerza and the lost demon demo 2 weeks ago and it left me feeling that way, draining me of my excitement for the game. It was filled with so much dialog that I Barely got a good feel for the game and decided to put off my purchase until this summer. If it was only an hour longer..
The best demos I have played are those for The Stanley Parable, Bravely Default, Bravely Second, and the Pokemon Sun/Moon special demo.
These are each completely standalone experiences that give you a feel for the game without covering the main story at all. Indeed, the Bravely demos are self-contained short RPGs in their own right.
It is no surprise that I think the trailer for Hitchcock's Psycho is the single greatest movie trailer ever made.
Most games I demo, I have already planned on buying so I just need save data transfer.
a good demo need to showcase the game mechanics/plot in a way, that entice players to buy it.
I’m also nostalgic about the demos that used to come with magazines… the Final Fantasy 8 demo had the beach assault scene to play and the waltz cutscene. Good times. But even before then there was the practice of releasing 1/3 of a game as shareware - anyone else remember that? I played a bunch of the first 1/3 of games like Crystal Caves, Duke Nukem, Commander Keen… rarely felt motivated to buy the other chapters if I’m honest.
A good demo needs to hook you but not reveal too much. I thought the Theatrhythm demo nailed it (but I’m a longtime fan of the franchise and knew I was gonna get it anyway). The Sonic Frontiers demo was counter-productive and helped me decide not to buy it… oh, Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star - I played it with my partner and now she’s asking me when I’m gonna get the full game 😂 enough of a taste to know it’s fun, but with plenty of features locked until you hand over the £40
I’ve bought several games I never would have given a second thought to bc of demos. I would love if ALL developers did it for their games!
depends on the game. Zelda/FE warriors, DQ & Builders give enough to get you invested, sonic-skip the dialogue/cutscenes and there's time to play. bad ones only give you the opening 5 minute unskipable cutscene &/or tutorial. just need enough info/time to get me off the fence to buy it.
data transfer also depends on the game. if there's a good amount of stuff already collected
or levels/quests completed then yes. if it's just a brief gameplay then I don't mind doing it again.
I have a fun demo story from last week, actually. I've been on the fence with Metroid: Dread since its release, but I didn't know that it had a free demo until last week. The demo is only about 20-ish minutes long, but I accidentally did a sequence break (no idea how) and I got to play the first hour of the game. Those extra 40 minutes completely hooked me. Needless to say, I bought it that same night. Hahaha!!
If they do the job good enough it would be enough in 30 minutes.
I very rarely play demos at the moment but have done. I think transferable data is always great but I should've voted showcasing the best parts of the game.
For me, it doesn't actually have to be the very best part as it can be the best part of a section of the game or a good part of the game too, best part works as well though.
I like seeing some good parts and best parts of a section of the game, in trailers and that the trailers show enough and explain enough too.
In most cases the demo should be short and sweet, delivering a small portion of the best of what the game has to offer, while if it’s a game i already want, then i want all they are willing to give.
Youtube is the best demo
Back in the PS1 days, my nephew had a bunch of demo discs, and many games we played in multiplayer were just demo's.
Now, I think what's very important is timing. Release it shortly before the actual game, have it be the opening hour(s) of a game if those are interesting enough, end on a key moment, and have the progress transfer to the full game available shortly after (or already available). That's of course from a marketing standpoint. Otherwise, I'd go for the not so popular opinion that F2P is a good way to demo a game. Just make it so that paying the price of a full game unlocks everything and takes away all the annoying timers (or makes them optional). But even that depends on the game, and is probably only good for time sinkers. Asphalt 9, Pokemon Picross, and online games or grindy-by-nature games.
The Bayonetta Origins demo convinced me, the Bravely Default 2 demo was kind of boring but I later DID play the entire game and it was good. I even endedup paying for Pokemon Picross backin the day, as it kind of had a decent toplimit of what you "had" to spend to just get the whole game without the whole limited play time each day, and it was a fun twist on picross.
I also remember the Wind Waker Gamecube demo, which had a couple of demo areas. Or the RE Revelations demo on 3DS, both the "pilot" and the actual demo that unlocked harder difficulties for the same demo, both of which I played about a hundred times (and I still regularly replay the complete 3DS game, despite having it on Switch as well and having played it on Wii U also).
As someone who really likes demos, this might not be the smartest thing to say, but I've played more demos that convinced me not to buy a game than ones that made me want to buy it right away. The one thing a demo absolutely should not do is satisfy a player's curiosity. It should let you experience maybe 5% of what the game has to offer, and then show you a glimpse of what's waiting for you in the full game at the end. Another thing, and this just goes for game design in general, is that the experience has to feel good and make sense right off the bat. I can't count the number of games that looked really interesting on the eshop, but had either the gameplay or presentation completely fall apart once I got my hands on them. Stiff controls, poor performance, and any other rough edges will be much more apparent in a demo than in a screenshot or trailer, so it's important that the actual game meets the expectations set by its promotional material before letting other people try it.
A surprisingly good article and poll questions to boot, nice work. 👍
I used to play every demo I could b/c you never know, but I don’t have the time as much now. 🤷🏻♂️
The only demo that ever got me to buy a game I was unsure on was Hatsune Miku Project Diva Megamix. Any other demos have done the opposite and deterred me as with the recent Bayo demo.
That being said, I don't tend to play demos if I know I'm 100% going to get the game, as I feel it ruins the experience for me. I like either putting in the cartridge for the first time oh pre-ordering a game I'm hyped about on eshop and watch it's icon taunt me for a week.
Not only that it's just taunting to play a demo when the game is being released much later. For instance I didn't play the Harvestella demo even though I was excited for it, and I haven't played the Sea of stars demo despite hearing great things about it, the wait is too painful!
The correct answer is, “Whatever Square is doing these days works!” Seriously though. That DQ11 demo was sooo good. And Octopath, Triangle, etc… getting a demo that lets you start the game early and then leaves you wanting more is frankly the best PR you can do for a game. It’s especially great for people like me that have a time crunch to knock out games too!
For me I was really excited for Sea Of Stars, but after playing the demo I’ve lost my interest in it. It felt perfunctory and didn’t have the magic of the games it was emulating.
I am curious about the difficulty for devs to make a demo. I love demos and wish every game had them. But how much extra work is it for devs? And why are some demo files big and others relatively small?
Certainly not transferable save data, get that garbage put of my demo. I'm playing the demo to get a feel for a game, the demo definitely shouldn't be the opening tutorial because that doesn't show me anything and I'll want to start from scratch when I start the game proper anyway.
Put me into an interesting area, with some early game skills unlocked, and let me play with some mechanics that highlight the premise of your game. No more than 30 minutes, it should be easy to digest and give just a taste. Anything more and you risk me getting bored or seeing something that might actually put me off buying it. One bad area in a demo will kill it, one bad area in a great game will make me persevere.
Edit: Bayonetta Origins is every example of what NOT to do.
The Paper Mario: Color Splash demo was really good...
I think questions 1 and 2 are related. For save data to transfer, in most cases the demo kinda has to start at the beginning. If that's an RPG, there will be an hour of text, 30 min of running around a town, and 30 min of combat. So I'd need more than an hour.
But I hate tons of text in a demo. I'm there out of curiosity. I'm not trying to get invested in the minutiae yet. So I'll be re-reading it again later if I decide to devote some neurons to the plot. And if I'm playing a demo 2 months before a story-heavy game or a Metroid-like is released, I'll need to start over anyway to regain my context and so won't care about save data transferring.
The best of both worlds though is a vertical slice which transfers your save also, but this can only be done in certain types of games like Captain Toad. (Although it didn't do this.)
I got so into demos at once point, I spent more time playing games I didn't own than ones I did. Then I decided that for all the games I was buying but not playing, I should at least "demo" them by playing the first hour or so. That will help me prioritize their scheduling properly.
I'm a firm believer that a demo is a great way to convince me to buy a game...or not. Reviews can steer you wrong, but playing a part of the game is the best way to learn it's for you or not. But it needs to provide enough time. I felt the demo for Sonic Frontiers' 15-minute demo didn't even give me enough time to come to grips with the gameplay, and I decided not to bother with it. I don't think they should be time limited, but content limited. Let me play the first level (and make the tutorial part of it if needed) stop it just before or after the first boss or what have you. I just want to know if I'm going to enjoy playing the game, I don't need cutscenes right away.
Tap here to load 38 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...