During the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be launching on Switch later this year.

It marks the first instance Konami's flagship franchise has been on a Nintendo system since Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater 3D on the 3DS back in 2012. Not only that, but it's also the first time the mainline Metal Gear Solid trilogy has been available on any Nintendo system; at least in their 'original' form.

So that means there's likely a whole bunch of Nintendo gamers who have never experienced Hideo Kojima's masterpiece of a series, so that's where we come in.

Now, before you start sweating at the thought of bumping into some spoilers here, worry not dear reader; we've kept this guide as spoiler free as possible. If you've never played through the Metal Gear franchise before, it's definitely one you're going to want to go into as blind as possible!

This guide will provide you with everything you need to know about the upcoming collection, including its release date, in which order to play the games, and more.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - Everything You Need To Know

When's it out, exactly?

The good news is that you don't have too long to wait until Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 launches, as it'll be landing on Switch on October 24th, 2023.

Which games are included?

There's a total of seven games included in the full set at launch. Let's take a look at each game in a bit more detail...

The original Metal Gear launched in 1987 for the MSX2 and chronicles Solid Snake's first mission as he infiltrates the heavily fortified state known as Outer Heaven.

Metal Gear proved itself a pioneer in the stealth genre, introducing alert states that would significantly alter the way the enemy behaves should Snake be discovered. It also featured the now-iconic Codec sequences during which Snake kept in touch with his commanding officer, Big Boss.

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake takes place in 1999, three years after the original game. This time, Solid Snake is tasked with infiltrating Zanzibar Land and rescuing the Czechoslovak biologist Dr. Kio Marv. He's aided on his mission by franchise favourite Roy Campbell alongside McDonnell 'Master' Miller.

Enemy AI was significantly improved for the sequel, allowing enemies to traverse across multiple screens with enhanced viewing angles. Watch out!

While certainly not the first entry in the franchise, Metal Gear Solid is undoubtedly the entry to really put it on the map. The game launched in 1998 on the PlayStation, it cemented Hideo Kojima as one of the most creative minds in the gaming industry. Taking place on the iconic Shadow Moses Island, Solid Snake is tasked with rescuing DARPA Chief Donald Anderson and ArmsTech President Kenneth Baker, all the while working to neutralise a nuclear threat posed by the renegade group known as FOXHOUND.

Metal Gear Solid introduced 3D environments and cinematic cutscenes to the series, enhancing the storytelling to frankly ridiculous levels and immortalising the game as one of the finest ever created.

The direct sequel to Metal Gear Solid launched exclusively for the PlayStation 2 in 2001 and greatly enhanced the gameplay to take advantage of the more powerful hardware. First-person viewpoints were added alongside the ability to hold up guards, dispose of their bodies, and hide in lockers.

The story sees Snake infiltrate a tanker cruising across the Hudson River, where he's tasked with locating and proving the existence of a new Metal Gear. Now, many of us know that Sons of Liberty pulls the rug from under players quite early on, but for the sake of the few who might not have played it before, we'll refrain from going into any further detail here.

Snake Eater takes players all the way back to the 1960s, where we take on the role of Naked Snake as he carries out two core missions: the Virtuous Mission and Operation Snake Eater. The game demonstrates a significant shake-up of the usual gameplay, introducing the need to customise your camouflage in order to blend into different environments, along with fixing up specific injuries and eating wildlife found in the jungle, including... you guessed it, snakes.

Originally released for the PlayStation 2 in 2004, the game also got a well-received port on the 3DS, adding a lovely 3D effect to the visuals along with the ability to crouch and walk at the same time. A full remake is also being planned for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Metal Gear for the NES is a significantly altered port of the MSX game completed without the involvement of franchise creator, Hideo Kojima. Reportedly created against a strict three-month deadline from Konami, the game made significant changes from the original, including the complete lack of an actual Metal Gear boss fight.

Naturally, Kojima has previously expressed distaste for the NES version due to his lack of involvement. We're quite sure he won't be best pleased with the game's inclusion in the Switch collection!

Speaking of making games without Kojima's involvement, Snake's Revenge is actually the first sequel of Metal Gear, though it's not even remotely considered canon these days. It was created after the NES version of Metal Gear sold well upon its release, but curiously, after Kojima caught wind of the game's production, he requested permission to make his own sequel, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake. Permission was granted almost immediately.

The game's inclusion in the Switch collection marks its first official release since 1990. Again, we're not convinced Kojima himself will be thrilled, but there we go.

What order should I play the Metal Gear games?

If you want to experience the entire franchise, MSX games included, then there are two main options available to you: release order and chronological order. Let's take a look at the release order first (we've opted to not include the NES version of Metal Gear and Snake's Revenge as neither are considered canonical):

Metal Gear - 1987

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake - 1990

Metal Gear Solid - 1998

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty - 2001

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - 2004

The chronological order isn't drastically different, but it does mean playing what many consider to be the best game first:

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - 1964

Metal Gear - 1995

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake - 1999

Metal Gear Solid - 2005

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty - 2007 / 2009

Can I buy any of the games separately?

Yes, you can. But only three of them.

If you're not looking to pick up the whole collection, or if you're not quite ready to commit to the entire series, you can pick up Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater separately in digital format.

What bonus features are included?

So as we've mentioned, the NES version of Metal Gear and its sequel, Snake's Revenge, are included in this collection as bonus content, but that's not all.

Fans will also be treated to digital comics of both Metal Gear Solid (written by Kris Oprisko) and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (written by Alex Garner), with artwork from Ashley Wood. Digital screenplay and master books will also be included, showcasing goodies such as key quotes, scripts, briefing files, and strategy guides.

Finally, a digital soundtrack will be included with a total of 20 tracks that can be enjoyed via an in-game sound player. Pre-orders of the collection will also be treated to the following bonus tracks:

- THE BEST IS YET TO COME（Master Collection ver.)

- CAN’T SAY GOODBYE TO YESTERDAY（Master Collection ver.)

- SNAKE EATER（Master Collection ver.）

All in all, it's a reasonably comprehensive package!

Is Hideo Kojima involved?



Alas, no.

Hideo Kojima and Konami went through a very public breakup during the latter stages of development on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. He now helms his own independent studio called Kojima Productions and is currently working on a sequel to the critically acclaimed Death Stranding.

Not only that, but he is also working with Xbox Game Studios on an exclusive title and is deep in pre-production on a movie adaptation of Death Stranding.

Needless to say, it sounds like Kojima is done with the Metal Gear franchise, and indeed with Konami itself.

Will there be a physical edition?

Yes, there will be a physical edition of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, but it will come with a pretty significant caveat.

According to Konami, the cartridge will be front-loaded with 2.4GB, whatever that means. The total required download size for the collection, however, is a colossal 29.5GB with an additional 30GB required for bonus videos. Basically, if you've not got yourself a sizable SD card, then you're going to need one.

Here's how Konami describes the download requirements: