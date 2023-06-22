Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've got some unfortunate news if you were hoping the whole experience would be included on the physical version of Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 for Nintendo Switch.

According to Konami's official website, the hard copy version of the game on this particular system will require some additional downloads. This includes 24.1GB and + 30 GB for bonus videos, with just "2.4 GB front loaded" onto the game card. Here's the full breakdown of the required space and downloads you can expect:

- Physical Version : 24.1GB ( *Front loaded onto cartridge 2.4GB )

- Metal Gear Solid- Master Collection Version : 4.8GB

- excl. MG&MG2 : 3.4GB

- incl. MG&MG2 : 4.8GB ( Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake : 1.4GB )

- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version : 8.0GB

- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version : 12.2GB

- Bonus Content : 1.0GB + 30 GB for bonus videos

As previously noted, this collection will include Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, and the NES versions of Metal Gear and Snake's Revenge.