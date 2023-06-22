We've only just gotten confirmation that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is coming to the Switch on October 24th, 2023, but if a recent discovery is to be believed, we may have an idea as to which games might be included in the inevitable Vol. 2 collection.

As reported by IGN, Twitter user Nitroid has discovered that the Metal Gear Solid timeline featured on Konami's official website contains placeholder buttons for Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

As a reminder, the games included in Vol. 1 are Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. As a bonus, Metal Gear for the NES is also included alongside Snake's Revenge.

While this is hardly conclusive of anything, here's some additional context for why it's suspicious: pic.twitter.com/2zPbbKTL79 June 22, 2023

Currently, the official website allows you to access the games included in Vol. 1 in order to view the general premise of each title along with the cast of characters. Each portal contains a link to pre-order the Vol. 1 Collection.

What Nitroid has discovered here is that the placeholders buttons for the remaining entries may indicate Konami's intention to release those games in the future, presumably as part of a Vol. 2 collection. The big news here, of course, is that Metal Gear Solid 4 may finally be freed from its PlayStation 3 shackles, allowing fans and newcomers to experience the end of Solid Snake's journey on multiple platforms.

It's important to remember, however, that this in no way confirms the upcoming Vol. 2 line-up for definite. We'll need to hold off for now and wait for Konami to officially confirm it one way or another. There are also, of course, questions remaining. For example, will Konami also release Ground Zeroes in addition to The Phantom Pain? We'll just have to wait and see.