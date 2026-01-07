Mario Tennis Fever - All Characters
Image: Nintendo Life

Mario Tennis Fever has its fair share of new shots up its sleeve, with slick new skills, powered-up 'Fever Rackets', and additional game modes. It also has a huge character roster to get to grips with — the biggest in series history, no less.

To clue you in on all of the familiar faces you can expect to see stepping onto the court, we've assembled the following guide to outline every confirmed playable character we've spotted so far. And don't worry, we'll be updating the following with more characters as we spot 'em.

So, don your headbands and whitest of white trainers, and let's get this rally started...

Mario Tennis Fever - Every Playable Character

1. Mario

Mario Tennis Fever - Mario
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario's Tennis

2. Peach

Mario Tennis Fever - Peach
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario's Tennis

3. Luigi

Mario Tennis Fever - Luigi
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario's Tennis

4. Yoshi

Mario Tennis Fever - Yoshi
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario's Tennis

5. Donkey Kong

Mario Tennis Fever - DK
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)

6. Rosalina

Mario Tennis Fever - Rosalina
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash

7. Pauline

Mario Tennis Fever - Pauline
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis Aces

8. Luma

Mario Tennis Fever - Luma
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis Open

9. Toadette

Mario Tennis Fever - Toadette
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash

10. Daisy

Mario Tennis Fever - Daisy
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)

11. Bowser

Mario Tennis Fever - Bowser
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)

12. Petey Piranha

Mario Tennis Fever - Petey
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Power Tennis

13. Boo

Mario Tennis Fever - Boo
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)

14. Birdo

Mario Tennis Fever - Birdo
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)

15. Chain Chomp

Mario Tennis Fever - Chain Chomp
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis Aces

16. Shy Guy

Mario Tennis Fever - Shy Guy
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)

17. Blooper

Mario Tennis Fever - Blooper
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis Aces

18. Spike

Mario Tennis Fever - Spike
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis Aces

19. Waluigi

Mario Tennis Fever - Waluigi
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)

20. Baby Mario

Mario Tennis Fever - Baby Mario
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)

21. Baby Luigi

Mario Tennis Fever - Baby Luigi
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis Fever

22. Baby Peach

Mario Tennis Fever - Baby Peach
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis Open

23. Baby Wario

Mario Tennis Fever - Wario
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis Fever

24. Baby Waluigi

Mario Tennis Fever - Baby Waluigi
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: Mario Tennis Fever

25-38. TBA

Mario ? Block
Image: Nintendo

Character type: TBA

Series debut: TBA

Mario Tennis Fever Character FAQs

Mario Tennis Fever
Image: Nintendo

Here is where we'll add any frequently asked questions you may have about Mario Tennis Fever's character roster:

How many characters are there in Mario Tennis Fever?

There is a whopping 38 playable characters in Mario Tennis Fever, "the most in series history".

For reference, Mario Tennis Aces racked up 30 playable characters, and that was after a handful of characters were added post-launch.

When is Mario Tennis Fever out?

It launches on 12th February 2026.

Is Mario Tennis Fever on Switch 1?

Nope, this is a Switch 2 exclusive, so you won't be able to play it on the original Switch.

What was the last Mario Tennis game?

That would be the aforementioned Mario Tennis Aces on Switch 1 back in 2018

What other characters will be in the game?

We've outlined all of the confirmed players above, but if we pop on our speculation hats for a moment, there are a couple of missing names that we reckon could occupy the remaining spots.

Looking at the Aces line-up, we're still missing confirmations for the likes of Toad, Koopa Troopa, Diddy Kong, Kamek and more. Mario Kart World opened the gates to great reams of baddies (Goomba, Side Stepper, Monty Mole, etc.) to get in on the fun, too.

What we're saying is, those final spots could be occupied by anyone!

That's every character we've spotted so far. Fear not, we'll keep this guide updated as more characters are revealed.