Mario Tennis Fever has its fair share of new shots up its sleeve, with slick new skills, powered-up 'Fever Rackets', and additional game modes. It also has a huge character roster to get to grips with — the biggest in series history, no less.
To clue you in on all of the familiar faces you can expect to see stepping onto the court, we've assembled the following guide to outline every confirmed playable character we've spotted so far. And don't worry, we'll be updating the following with more characters as we spot 'em.
So, don your headbands and whitest of white trainers, and let's get this rally started...
Mario Tennis Fever - Every Playable Character
1. Mario
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario's Tennis
2. Peach
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario's Tennis
3. Luigi
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario's Tennis
4. Yoshi
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario's Tennis
5. Donkey Kong
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)
6. Rosalina
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash
7. Pauline
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis Aces
8. Luma
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis Open
9. Toadette
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash
10. Daisy
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)
11. Bowser
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)
12. Petey Piranha
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Power Tennis
13. Boo
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)
14. Birdo
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)
15. Chain Chomp
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis Aces
16. Shy Guy
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)
17. Blooper
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis Aces
18. Spike
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis Aces
19. Waluigi
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)
20. Baby Mario
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis (N64)
21. Baby Luigi
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis Fever
22. Baby Peach
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis Open
23. Baby Wario
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis Fever
24. Baby Waluigi
Character type: TBA
Series debut: Mario Tennis Fever
25-38. TBA
Character type: TBA
Series debut: TBA
Mario Tennis Fever Character FAQs
Here is where we'll add any frequently asked questions you may have about Mario Tennis Fever's character roster:
How many characters are there in Mario Tennis Fever?
There is a whopping 38 playable characters in Mario Tennis Fever, "the most in series history".
For reference, Mario Tennis Aces racked up 30 playable characters, and that was after a handful of characters were added post-launch.
When is Mario Tennis Fever out?
It launches on 12th February 2026.
Is Mario Tennis Fever on Switch 1?
Nope, this is a Switch 2 exclusive, so you won't be able to play it on the original Switch.
What was the last Mario Tennis game?
That would be the aforementioned Mario Tennis Aces on Switch 1 back in 2018
What other characters will be in the game?
We've outlined all of the confirmed players above, but if we pop on our speculation hats for a moment, there are a couple of missing names that we reckon could occupy the remaining spots.
Looking at the Aces line-up, we're still missing confirmations for the likes of Toad, Koopa Troopa, Diddy Kong, Kamek and more. Mario Kart World opened the gates to great reams of baddies (Goomba, Side Stepper, Monty Mole, etc.) to get in on the fun, too.
What we're saying is, those final spots could be occupied by anyone!