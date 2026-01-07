Mario Tennis Fever has its fair share of new shots up its sleeve, with slick new skills, powered-up 'Fever Rackets', and additional game modes. It also has a huge character roster to get to grips with — the biggest in series history, no less.

To clue you in on all of the familiar faces you can expect to see stepping onto the court, we've assembled the following guide to outline every confirmed playable character we've spotted so far. And don't worry, we'll be updating the following with more characters as we spot 'em.

So, don your headbands and whitest of white trainers, and let's get this rally started...

Mario Tennis Fever - Every Playable Character

Mario Tennis Fever Character FAQs

Here is where we'll add any frequently asked questions you may have about Mario Tennis Fever's character roster:

How many characters are there in Mario Tennis Fever?

There is a whopping 38 playable characters in Mario Tennis Fever, "the most in series history".

For reference, Mario Tennis Aces racked up 30 playable characters, and that was after a handful of characters were added post-launch.

When is Mario Tennis Fever out?

It launches on 12th February 2026.

Is Mario Tennis Fever on Switch 1?

Nope, this is a Switch 2 exclusive, so you won't be able to play it on the original Switch.

What was the last Mario Tennis game?

That would be the aforementioned Mario Tennis Aces on Switch 1 back in 2018

What other characters will be in the game?

We've outlined all of the confirmed players above, but if we pop on our speculation hats for a moment, there are a couple of missing names that we reckon could occupy the remaining spots.

Looking at the Aces line-up, we're still missing confirmations for the likes of Toad, Koopa Troopa, Diddy Kong, Kamek and more. Mario Kart World opened the gates to great reams of baddies (Goomba, Side Stepper, Monty Mole, etc.) to get in on the fun, too.

What we're saying is, those final spots could be occupied by anyone!