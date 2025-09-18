Mario is a man of many talents, not to mention the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom crew that join him for his various pastimes. Whatever the sport, they all take to it at a pro level, and Mario Tennis Fever is bringing the plumber's favourite net game to Switch 2 on 12th February. Quiet, please.

Pre-orders are live, so we've rounded up the best Mario Tennis Fever deals and where to pre-order the game in this guide.

Pre-order Mario Tennis Fever

Here is a selection of retailers offering Mario Tennis Fever pre-orders. It's fairly early and there aren't any bonus gifts available at the time of writing, although we'll update the guide if they pop up between now and launch.

Pre-order Mario Tennis Fever with eShop Credit

If you're looking to save some pennies in the UK, the digital version costs £58.99 versus £66.99 for a physical copy. (Apologies to our US readers - the price is the same digital or physical across the pond.)

If you need some credit before hopping on the eShop, we've got you covered. Just make sure to apply the credit to the account you're using to purchase the game!

Will you be serving up Mario Tennis fever in your household in February? Let us know below.