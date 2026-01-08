Nihon Falcom has reiterated its support for the Nintendo Switch 2 today, and it plans to self-publish more major titles on the newest Nintendo console in the coming years.

That's according to a report from GameBiz (translated by Automaton Media), where the creator of the Ys and Trails series has also teased that its currently working on a brand new Nintendo Switch 2 port of one of their existing titles. What that is, we don't know yet, but we'll likely find out at some point this year.

Sales for the company increased by 3.5% year on year, which works out to around $16.7 million USD, in 2025. Operating profit is up 8.1%, while net profit has increased by 6.0%. These successes include the international launches for titles such as Trails through Daybreak II, the worldwide release of Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, and the Japanese release of Ys X: Proud Nordics.

Another big goal for the company is to broaden the company's reach, and while the Switch 2 will certainly help with that, it's also looking to do that with more multiplatform releases and multi-language support — for the latter, both Ys X: Proud Nordics' international release and the upcoming Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter will include English, French, German, and Spanish subtitles.

While Falcom has been pretty busy in recent years, much of its focus has been on ports, which it says "had a limited impact on business performance."

Now the company aims to release two new titles per year over the next three years, and it's currently working on six unannounced titles; two of these are new ports (including the Switch 2 one), and three are brand new games, which includes a new Trails, a new Ys, and a new Tokyo Xanadu game.

Yes, 2025 was a particularly big year for the legendary Japanese developer, 2026 doesn't look to be any slower. The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon launches just next week (and psst, it's pretty darn good on Switch 2), and we have Ys X: Proud Nordics' international release on 20th February.

Then, later in the year, Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta launches in English, with Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter launching in the Fall. Phew.

Are you excited to see more Falcom titles on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.