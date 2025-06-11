Looking P Switches in and around Airship Fortress, Bowser's Castle, Dry Bones Burnout and Toad's Factory? Well, you've come to the right place, as we're heading to the Volcanic Region

In this Mario Kart World guide, you'll find a detailed region map, adorned with all the P Switches we've found so far, and a detailed list of where to find them. You can check out our full P Switch locations hub guide for all the button challenges we've found elsewhere in the world

Note: We're still hunting down P Switches in all areas, including the Volcanic Region, so this guide will be updated regularly in the coming days. As such, take the following as a work-in-progress.

Desert Region P Switch Map

The Volcanic Region covers the entire dark area in the top right corner of the Mario Kart World map. That means there are P Switches for Airship Fortress, Bowser's Castle, Dry Bones Burnout and Toad's Factory all to be found here. Every P Switch we've found so far is numbered on the following map, which matches the numbers in the list below. Again, we'll be updating this map as we get more Switches.

All Volcanic Region P Switches

Volcanic P Switch 1

Mission: "Survive the spicy Fire Piranha Plant gauntlet!"

Location: East of Wario Stadium, just past the border between Volcanic and Wild West regions

Volcanic P Switch 2

Mission: "Borrow the truck and smash through!"

Location: On the road northeast of Wario Stadium

Volcanic P Switch 3

Mission: "Climb one crane, then dodge the other!"

Location: Next to the Dash Food pit stop, west of Toad's Factory

Volcanic P Switch 4

Mission: "Thread the gaps in the steel supports!"

Location: In the underpass northeast of Wario Stadium, between two red bridges

Volcanic P Switch 5

Mission: "Show off serious tightrope-riding skills!"

Location: End of the underpass, north of Wario Stadium

Volcanic P Switch 6

Mission: "Cross the beams of the busted bridge!"

Location: Next to a broken bridge over the underpass, north of Wario Stadium

Volcanic P Switch 7

Mission: "Drive through the Treaded Grrrol crossing!"

Location: On another red bridge, northeast of Wario Stadium

Volcanic P Switch 8

Mission: "Snag a couple snacks in a race around big doughnut!"

Location: On the southern side of the lava lake in the central castle

Volcanic P Switch 9

Mission: "Blitz past Bullies while gathering blue coins!"

Location: On the northern side of the lava lake in the central castle

Volcanic P Switch 10

Mission: "Race to the top of the castle wall!"

Location: At a crossroads near a Yoshi drive-through, west of the circular lava lake

Volcanic P Switch 11

Mission: "Gather blue coins along a narrow road!"

Location: On the castle wall, below the ascent to Bowser's Castle

Volcanic P Switch 12

Mission: "Show the lava that you're a super star!"

Location: Travel south from the jump in the castle wall

Volcanic P Switch 13

Mission: "Tear up the track with trick after trick!"

Location: Middle of the castle wall, below the ascent to Bowser's Castle

Tip: Unless you're a wall-riding pro, we'd recommend taking a boost item into this one and using it after the second time ring

Volcanic P Switch 14

Mission: "Slide by waves of fireballs! Don't get singed!"

Location: Below Bowser's Castle, on the top of a strip ov lava (third from left)

Volcanic P Switch 15

Mission: "Drift to the top of the twisting tower!"

Location: On the road leading to the fortress turret to the left of Airship Fortress' start line.

We've got plenty more blue buttons to find across these charred lands, so we'll be updating this guide over the coming days with all of the Switches out there.

If you're finding the volcano and lava too hot to handle, don't worry, we've got plenty of other P Switch regions in our P Switch hub. But, if it's other unlockables or tricks you're after, check out our Mario Kart World guide.