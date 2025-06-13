Peach on the Mach Rider next to a Peach Medallion in Mario Kart World
Mario Kart World's Free Roam mode has a lot to offer in the form of collectibles, with Peach Medallions being the most difficult of the lot.

Like P Switches and ? Panels, Peach Medallions are dotted all across the map and require Mario Kart mastery. We've put together a one-stop shop on where to find all Peach Medallions in Mario Kart world below, which links out to separate individual regional guides.

Note: We're currently racing all around Free Roam mode to get every single Peach Medallion for you, so this guide is a work in progress. We'll be updating this guide, along with the regional walkthroughs, as we discover more.

All Peach Medallions In Mario Kart World

This hub guide includes links to all of our individual regional guide, along with a map, some general tips, and info on what exactly Peach Medallions will unlock for you.

Peach Medallion Free Roam Regional Map

Mario Kart World regional split map
Like with our P Switches, we've broken the map up into ten individual areas, all marked and colour coded above,.

We've split the Mario Kart World map into ten areas, which we've marked in the map above. These correspond to the relevant guides listed below. Where courses sit on the border, we've included them in one region, and listed it under the relevant section.

All Peach Medallions by Region & Course

Central Region Peach Medallions

Courses included: Choco Mountain, Moo Moo Meadows, Peach Stadium

The Central Region is a big meadowlands area in the middle of Mario Kart World's map. Home to Choco Mountain, Moo Moo Meadows, and Peach Stadium, it's one of the bigger, busier places to explore thanks to the variety of water, terrain, and the courses.

Coastal Region Peach Medallions

Courses included: Salty Salty Speedway, Wario's Shipyard, Peach Beach

Coming soon!

On the east side of the map, you'll find Peach Beach and Salty Salty Speedway sitting on the coast, encouraging you to explore the high seas — and Wario's Shipyard. This coastal region is largely water based, with a few sandy islands and shoreline to hunt down those Peach Medallions.

Desert Region Peach Medallions

Courses included: Desert Hills, Shy Guy Bazaar

Coming soon!

Along the western shore of the map, you'll find a huge desert stretching all the way north to the volcanic region. There's only two courses here with Peach Medallions — Desert Hills and Shy Guy Bazaar — but there's a lot of sand filled with ruins and dangers to tempt you into exploring.

Fall Region Peach Medallions

Courses included: Cheep Cheep Falls, Dandelion Depths

Coming soon!

One of the smallest areas on the map is also one of the most beautiful. Cheep Cheep Falls and Dandelion Depths are full of Peach Medallions, and you can follow the river paths around to find those remaining ones.

Forest Region Peach Medallions

Courses included: Acorn Heights, Boo Cinema, Mario Circuit

Coming soon!

Filled with trees, bushes, greenery, and... poison swamps, the Forest Region has an eclectic mix of courses. Acorn Heights is what you'd expect, with plenty of twists hiding Peach Medallions, and Mario Circuit is a nice little transition between the forest and meadow, but a cinema in the forest? With lots of Medallions? Sure!

Jungle Safari Region Peach Medallions

Courses included: Dino Dino Jungle, Faraway Oasis, Great ? Block Ruins

Coming soon!

Maybe the most unique area in Mario Kart World is the one sitting in the southeast corner of the map, home to vast savannahs and animals big and small (and prehistoric). And thanks to Great ? Block Ruins, it even stretches out into the sky. You'll find all the Peach Medallions for that, as well as Dino Dino Jungle and Faraway Oasis, here

Snow Region Peach Medallions

Courses included: DK Pass, Sky-High Sundae, Starview Peak

Coming soon!

There always has to be a snowy area in a video game. These snowy slopes and mountains are home to DK Pass, Sky-High Sundae, and Starview Peak — we're not sure we'd eat ice cream in the snow, though... Anyway, all the Medallions in these courses, and the mountains, are here.

South Sea Region Peach Medallions

Courses included: Crown City, DK Spaceport, Koopa Troopa Beach

If you're looking for a vacation, then this southern area is the place for you, Crown City is full of everything you need, while DK Spaceport is a homage to an arcade classic. Or, if you just want the beach, then Koopa Troopa Beach is the place to be. Every Medallion in the South Sea can be found among these courses, and the waters between.

Volcanic Region Peach Medallions

Courses included: Airship Fortress, Bowser's Castle, Dry Bones Burnout, Toad's Factory

Coming soon!

Home to Bowser's own home, a Dia de los Muertos celebration, a Mario 3 staple, and Toad's own workplace, the Volcanic Region is one of the more dangerous. Stars are useful here for Dry Bones Burnout, but Bowser's Castle, Toad's Factory, and Airship Fortress all have their fare share of Medallions to collect, too.

Wild West Region Peach Medallions

Courses included: Mario Bros. Circuit, Wario Stadium, Whistlestop Summit

Coming soon!

The red strip on the west side of the map is a canyon-based region with arid lands and lots of sights. From north to south, you'll find Peach Medallions in Wario Stadium, Mario Bros. Circuit, and Whistlestop Summit, and in some tricky, rocky parts.

What are Peach Medallions?

Feather Item
Peach Medallions are one of the many collectibles you can find in Mario Kart World.

They're a round gold coin with Peach's face embellished on both sides. Plus, they glow more and are bigger than the standard Mario Coins, making them easy to spot.

How many Peach Medallions are there?

Right now, there isn't a definitive answer on the number of Peach Medallions you can find in the world. Reports suggest that there are 200 to collect, but until we've got them all, we'll just have to say "um, a lot!"

Do Peach Medallions unlock Mirror Mode?

They do, but not on their own.

You'll need to collect at least 10 Peach Medallions, along with a bunch of other requirements in both Free Roam and standard racing modes. For more help on flipping the map, here's our guide on How to Unlock Mirror Mode.

What do you get for collecting Peach Medallions?

Admittedly... not much! For each individual Peach Medallion, you'll get a brand new sticker for your car for some cute customisation options.

In terms of collecting all of them? No idea yet! We'll report back as soon as we know.

Peach Medallion Tips

Peach Medallion at Starview Peak
Some of these little medallions are tricky to get, so you'll want to employ all the skills in your toolkit to gather each and every one.

Use the environment

Lots of Peach Medallions require you to use objects on and around the course to reach them. Things like geysers, Vine Piranha Plants, grind rails...

Essentially, if something is out of reach, think about what's around you and see how you can use it.

Grab a Feather

Sometimes, all you need is a little jump boost, and a Feather can give you that.

This old-school Mario Kart item might not seem super useful in a race, except for jumping over obstacles, but for collectibles, it's probably the best item in the game.

There are item boxes dotted around the map, and there are usually some close to a Peach Medallion's location, and in Free Roam, you're more likely to get a Mushroom, Star, or Feather than in a normal race.

Practice those Wall Rides

It wouldn't be a Mario Kart World collectible without some wall riding and fancy driving now, would it?

Some Medallions are going to need you to ride on walls, so make sure you look at our guide on how to become a wall ride pro.

That's a lot of missions. If you need to take a break and do some other stuff in the open roads, make sure you have a look at our other Mario Kart World guides.