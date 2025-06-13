Mario Kart World's Free Roam mode has a lot to offer in the form of collectibles, with Peach Medallions being the most difficult of the lot.

Like P Switches and ? Panels, Peach Medallions are dotted all across the map and require Mario Kart mastery. We've put together a one-stop shop on where to find all Peach Medallions in Mario Kart world below, which links out to separate individual regional guides.

Note: We're currently racing all around Free Roam mode to get every single Peach Medallion for you, so this guide is a work in progress. We'll be updating this guide, along with the regional walkthroughs, as we discover more.

All Peach Medallions In Mario Kart World

This hub guide includes links to all of our individual regional guide, along with a map, some general tips, and info on what exactly Peach Medallions will unlock for you.

Peach Medallion Free Roam Regional Map

We've split the Mario Kart World map into ten areas, which we've marked in the map above. These correspond to the relevant guides listed below. Where courses sit on the border, we've included them in one region, and listed it under the relevant section.

All Peach Medallions by Region & Course

Courses included: Choco Mountain, Moo Moo Meadows, Peach Stadium

The Central Region is a big meadowlands area in the middle of Mario Kart World's map. Home to Choco Mountain, Moo Moo Meadows, and Peach Stadium, it's one of the bigger, busier places to explore thanks to the variety of water, terrain, and the courses.