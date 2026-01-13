Publisher Daedalic Entertainment has today announced that Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown will launch on the Switch 2 on 18th February 2026.

Daedalic has shared a "Combat Deep Dive" (above) from developer gameXcite to mark the occasion. Pre-orders are available now, and it's also been confirmed that a demo — which is up now on Steam, PS5, and Xbox — will make its way to the Switch 2 "soon". The demo is inspired by the pilot episode 'Caretaker' and contains roughly one hour of gameplay, including a guided tutorial.

A Deluxe Edition will also be made available for pre-order, containing the following additional content that will be integrated into the main campaign: "new missions, new recruitable heroes, and powerful technologies drawn from pivotal alien encounters in the Delta Quadrant".

According to the official description, Across the Unknown "blends exploration, ship & resource management, roguelite elements, and meaningful choices. Experience crew dynamics and a fresh take on a beloved sci-fi universe — with what-if scenarios that open up new possibilities."

It sounds like it might be the perfect thing for fans of the series, but we'll have to wait and see for sure when it launches next month.