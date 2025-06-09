Mario Kart World adds a bunch of new techniques to the mix to make racing that bit more tactical. One such addition is item aiming, letting you have a greater say over where your precious Green Shells, Bob-Ombs and Bananas end up.

In this guide, we'll run through how to aim your items, which items you can throw sideways, and everything you need to know about hitting a bullseye on your opponents.

How To Aim Items In Mario Kart World

Aiming items in Mario Kart World is pretty simple, but it requires some practice to get down.

To aim an item, simply move the Right Stick to turn the camera to the angle at which you wish to throw the item, then press 'ZL' to send it airborne.

If you are aiming an item that is usually thrown backwards such as a Banana, you'll have to keep the Left Stick pointing forward during this process to ensure the throw goes in the right direction.

You can hold 'A' to keep your vehicle accelerating while aiming, but we found more accurate results by releasing the acceleration button momentarily, aiming, then returning to 'A'.

How To Throw Items Backwards In Mario Kart World

Some items, like Bananas, release from the back of your vehicle as standard in Mario Kart World, but you can easily send any item to the enemy on your tail by holding the Left Stick backwards as you press 'ZL' to release.

You can tap 'X' at any time in the race to flip the camera and line up your shot, or use the Right Stick to spin your POV and get a better picture of where everyone lies.

Which Items Can I Throw Sideways In Mario Kart World?

Any item that can be thrown in Mario Kart World, can be aimed in any direction, even sideways. This includes Green Shells, Red Shells, Bananas, Fire and Ice Flowers, Hammers, Boomerang Flowers and Bob-ombs.

For a list of all the items in-game, have a look at our complete list of Items in Mario Kart World.

Just like that, you'll be taking out opponents left, right and centre! We hope this guide has been useful. Be sure to check out our Mario Kart World hub for more helpful information.