In this P Switch guide, we'll be running through every P Switch mission in the Desert Region, encompassing all the challenges in and around Desert Hills and Shy Guy Bazaar.

You'll find a detailed map for the region below, followed by a list of P Switches, their challenges, and where precisely you'll find them.

If you're looking for P Switches in other regions, check out our full P Switch locations hub guide.

Note: We're in the progress of getting all P Switches in the various areas, including the Desert Region, which means we'll be updating this guide frequently in the coming days. As such, this guide is a work-in-progress.

Desert Region P Switch Map

This map of the Desert Region covers both Desert Hills and Shy Guy Bazaar, including the sands around and between. Every P Switch that we've found so far is numbered and matches the number in the list below. And, as a reminder, we'll be updating this map as we get more Switches.

All Desert Region P Switches

Desert P Switch 1

Mission: "Pull off tricky jumps from column to column!"

Location: Wall ride onto the first layer of a sandy mountain, east of Desert Hills

Desert P Switch 2

Mission: "Avoid the fire snakes in the tunnel!"

Location: On a rock behind the Dash Food van near Desert Hills' eastern entrance

Desert P Switch 3

Mission: "Chase each Tokotoko to the next!"

Location: In the ruins near the circuit's eastern entrance

Desert P Switch 4

Mission: "Traverse desert skies and grassy hills to the goal!"

Location: On a ramp shortcut around the circuit's northern bend



Desert P Switch 5

Mission: "Follow the rope for the ruin's blue coins!"

Location: Under a stone cover in the middle of the Desert Hills circuit

Desert P Switch 6

Mission: "Dodge Tokotokos on the way uphill!"

Location: On the road outside the circuit's southeastern entrance

Desert P Switch 7

Mission: "Zip forward and spring up to the Goal Pole!"

Location: Under a stone roof east of the circuit's open desert section

Desert P Switch 8

Mission: "Launch from Pipe to Pipe to reach the goal!"

Location: In the ruins across the train tracks, southeast of Desert Hills

Desert P Switch 9

Mission: "Harness 18 wheels of power to reach the goal!"

Location: In front of a large mountain near a herd of Pokies, north of Desert Hills

Desert P Switch 10

Mission: "Use the ancient shipwrecks to get a boost!"

Location: On a rock next to the train tracks, south of Shy Guy Bazaar



Desert P Switch 11

Mission: "Take a long distance rail ride to the goal!"

Location: Next to the train tracks by the southern entrance to Shy Guy Bazaar

Desert P Switch 12

Mission: Slip past the Batadon blockades!

Location: On the southeastern road into Shy Guy Bazaar at the end of a long line of wooden posts

Desert P Switch 13

Mission: "Ride along the outer wall to sneak in!"

Location: In a valley on the eastern border of Shy Guy Bazaar

Desert P Switch 14

Mission: Take a tricky tour through Shy Guy Bazaar!

Location: On the roof of a small building outside the front entrance of the circuit

Desert Switch 15

Mission: "Scope out the bazaar and scoop up blue coins!"

Location: On the bazaar roof, east of the central fountain

Desert P Switch 16

Mission: "Tackle Shy Guy Challenge #3!"

Location: The left of three switches on the top floor of the bazaar's big central building

Desert Switch 17

Mission: "Tackle Shy Guy Challenge #2!"

Location: The right of three switches on the top floor of the bazaar's big central building

Desert P Switch 18

Mission: "Tackle Shy Guy Challenge #1!"

Location: The middle of three switches on the top floor of the bazaar's big central building

Desert P Switch 19

Mission: "Break through the Hammer Bros. blockade!"

Location: By the Yoshi drive-through north of Shy Guy Bazaar

Desert P Switch 20

Mission: "Salvage the scattered blue coins!"

Location: Just northwest of Mario Bros. Circuit, and far southeast of Shy Guy Bazaar, on a sand dune

Desert P Switch 21

Mission: "Hitch a ride to collect the airborne blue coins!"

Location: On a desert ledge far southwest of Shy Guy bazaar, northeast of Desert Hills, and west of Mario Bros. Circuit, near two large purple flags

Desert P Switch 22

Mission: "Collect blue coins in the dried-up oasis!"

Location: On a rocky outcrop in the desert, close to P Switch 21, and west of Mario Bros. Circuit

Desert P Switch 23

Mission: "Tackle a sandy test of endurance!"

Location: Near the desert oasis ruins, directly north of Desert Hills, and of Mario Bros. Circuit (close to 21 and 22 on the map)

We'll be keeping an eye out for more P Switches in the Desert region and will be adding them to this guide as soon as we can. Watch this space!

We hope this guide has been useful. For more help tracking down P Switches, be sure to check out our other regional guides in the P Switch hub, and head over to our full Mario Kart World guide hub for even more helpful information.