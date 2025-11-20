Kirby Air Riders is out, and given that we're loving it as much as we are, we're sure that plenty of folk are enjoying tucking into the game's new Kirby lore.

Yes, that's right, there's a story mode and everything this time, remember, and it's a far-out sci-fi tale all about a machine way back when, called Zorah.

Let's check out the most important points in this quick rundown of the basic story beats. Oh, and mild spoilers!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Kirby Air Riders: Zorah & Noir Dedede

Who is Zorah?

In the lore of Kirby Air Riders, Zorah is the very first machine ever to arrive on Planet Popstar.

Here it lands in an isolated spot and is unable to move, and so it makes a wish, which is then carried all the way to the Fountain of Dreams and, in turn, the Galactic Nova.

This results in Nova sending more machines to the planet, all of which lack the ability to move, just like Zorah. They need riders to be complete.

The Creation of Gigantes

Nova continues to send materials to Planet Popstar, including lots of worker drones, who eventually end up tearing Zorah apart and creating the twisted Gigantes in its place.

With Gigantes now a huge threat to Planet Popstar, Galactic Nova sends riders and commands them to wake up the machines and ride towards Gigantes in order to defeat it and save Popstar. That's where we come in!

Who is Noir Dedede?

Noir Dedede is a fragment of the original Zorah that escaped during its transformation into Gigantes.

This mysterious character is both rider and machine. Also, they seem really angry, most probably because they failed their mission when Gigantes was awakened.

Can you play as Zorah or Noir Dedede?

You can play as Noir Dedede, yes.

You're gonna need to defeat the game, but also defeat it in such a way that you earn the game's true ending in Road Trip. Good luck!