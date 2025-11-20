Kirby Air Riders is out and you may be wondering just how on earth to go about unlocking its "true" ending in Road Trip mode.

Indeed, there are two specific endings to see here, and the game doesn't make it very clear how to affect the choice. So, let's take a closer look, shall we?

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Kirby Air Riders: Road Trip True Ending

First up, you're gonna need to complete the game's story once in order to unlock New Game Plus. Hooray!

Once you've got New Game Plus, you'll also need to make sure you unlock all of the game's machines. So make sure to check out our guide to that to get you a helping hand along the way.

To aid you further with machines, once you're in New Game Plus, icons will appear on routes to guide you to any missing vehicles for your collection! So, make sure to nab all machines on your second run.

Then once you reach the end, you should notice that things are a little different! We won't spoil!

What does the True Ending unlock?

For all the effort of running through the story twice and unlocking all machines, you get to have a nice boss battle or two that you didn't get first time out (hooray!), but you also get some exciting unlocks in the form of Noir Dedede as a rider, and Leo as a machine to add to your collection.