Of all the new additions and tweaks to the age-old musou formula found within Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, it's Sync Strikes that are the most unique.

In order to introduce you to this new form of team attack, we've put together a quick explainer, alongside our favourite sync strike combos for use in battle!

Let's go tag-team that big Ganondorf wally!

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Imprisonment: Sync Strikes Guide

What are Sync Strikes? - How To Trigger

In Age of Imprisonment, each playable character has unique skills and abilities, alongside monster parts, weapons and Zonai tech to play with in battle. So there's plenty going on at any given time.

Sync Strikes are new and they work off a Sync Gauge which is filled by fighting near an ally. You can make the gauge fill even more quickly by performing interrupt attacks and performing a Switch Attack.

Once your gauge is full, it will pulsate blue in the top corner of the screen. Now you need to follow the arrows on the ground, which will appear when your gauge is ready, in order to get in position to press 'L' and deliver a team attack.

The cool thing here is that different character combos produce different results, so there's loads of Sync Strikes to find and enjoy.

What are Switch Attacks?

Switch attacks will pop up on-screen when you are able to pull them off and they act as a counter to heavy enemy attacks.

So, for example, when you're about to take a huge unblockable attack to the face, a teammate's icon will appear. Hit up on your D-pad and they'll step in to perform a counter and save your bacon.

Sync Strike Effects

There are different properties to each strike that you can pull off.

For example, Sonia boosts your attack and defence whilst also reducing cooldown times on skills with her sync ability. Each strike can also be finished by pressing 'A' to perform a final finishing flourish.

Every character has a surprisingly different attack, too, so it's worth exploring here to see some of the more fun ones. You should also make sure to keep at least two of your party together to ensure you can pull off sync strikes when you need them most.

Best Sync Strike Combos

So far, these are our favourite team combos, both for how cool they look and for how effective they can be at turning the tide of a close battle.

Qia and Princess Zelda - Big Water Bubbles!

This attack sees Qia create huge floating bubbles of water that Zelda attacks in order to rain wet misery down on her enemies before electrocuting them all.

Ardi and Raphica - Twisted Tornadoes

Pair these two fighters in a sync strike to take temporary control of a great big electrical storm to frazzle your foes with.

Calamo and the Mysterious Construct - A Couple Of Flyboys

Join these two together to go airborne in a Zonai flying machine and let loose with a variety of attacks from the air.

King Rauru and Zelda - Big Beamers

This strike combines all of this pair's royal light power and into a great big dual beam of raw energy that you can control. Aim for their heads!

Playing Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment yet? Got a favourite Sync Strike? Make sure to let us know!