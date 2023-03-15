Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are being treated to an all-new DLC expansion in 2023, The Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero. Buying the expansion grants you access to two chunks of additional content – The Teal Mask which will become available in fall 2023, and The Indigo Disk which arrives later in winter 2023.

The more savvy amongst you might be wondering how you can save money on this new Pokémon DLC, and we're here to provide you with the best deals and cheapest prices. So before you go running to buy the DLC directly from Nintendo's eShop at full price, make sure to browse through these cheaper options below.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC - Save Money With Discounted eShop Credit

Your first option for saving money on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC is to pick up some discounted eShop credit. The discounted vouchers below can be spent on anything on Nintendo's official eShop, so you can add the necessary funds to your account and have more credit left over to spend on other games, too!

The DLC costs £31.49 / $34.99 on the Switch eShop, so make sure to grab enough credit to cover that cost.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC - Find Discounts At Retail

Another option is to scour the internet for retailers who are selling codes for the DLC, hoping to find the odd discount or two. Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you and will include links to relevant retailers right here, highlighting any deals we can find.

These codes can be used for either Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet – you'll be asked to choose which version you need when you redeem the code on the eShop:

