Silk is a vital resource all throughout Pharloom, and for Hornet, it's the source of her skills and her ability to heal. In Silksong, Silk acts similarly to Soul in Hollow Knight, and likewise you can increase the amount of Silk Hornet can hold at once by seeking out Spool Fragments.

In this guide, we'll be showing you the location of all Spool Fragments in Silksong, which enable you to increase your maximum Silk capacity.

Note that this guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we find more Silk Spools.

All Spool Fragment Locations in Silksong

To upgrade your Silk reserves, you'll need two fragments every time. You'll be using Silk a lot so they're worth seeking out as soon as you can.

Fragment 1 - Bone Bottom, near Mosshome

Your first Spool can be found above Bone Bottom, and you'll be able to access it after meeting Shakra for the first time. Once you've unlocked the gate to the top-left of her, head up and then go left until you can drop down into the long green room (good for farming Rosaries early on).

Head left here left and you'll enter a big green room with a large pit. Drop down carefully to the elevator, but instead of taking the elevator, go right and platform across to the other side to enter a small room.

Make your way through this room and you'll reach a dead end where spikes emerge from the floor. Break the wall here and walk through to find the Spool Fragment/

Fragment 2 - Deep Docks, lava room

This Spool Fragment is in a room below the forge shop in Deep Docks. From there, head left and down until you reach a tall room. Drop about halfway down and go through a door on the right to find a huge room full of solidified lava.

Here, run all the way to the right and climb the lava platforms, hitting the switch on the left. Then, use the platforms to hop to the upper-left side of the room to find this fragment on top of a shelf.

Fragment 3 - Greymoor, above the main entrance

For this one, you'll need the Drifter's Cloak and Cling Grip because there's a lot of precise platforming. We'd also recommend sticking the Reaper or Wander Crest on for an easier time using the balloon platforms.

Anyway, to get to this room, climb up in the first of the two towards to a new door on your right. Keep going right and you'll be back above the Halfway House. Again, head right through the next section and keep going until you reach a large area with a bridge. Cross it and hit the switch to drop the metal bridge (it's a shortcut to the main entrance).

Now you want to use the balloons and downward slash to make your way to the very top-right of the area. This is tricky, particularly with the Craw enemies!

You want to head left first, then climb up the small alcove here, then the second set of balloons will lead you to a small passage on the right. Climb up here, walk, and then glide across to the left to the Spool Fragment.

Fragment 4 - Bellhart, upgraded shop

Once you've completed the My Missing Courier quest in Bellhart, the shopkeeper will expand their wares, and you'll be able to buy a Spool Fragment for 270 Rosaries.

We'll be adding more Spool Fragments to this guide as we find them, so keep your threads ready and bookmark this page. Otherwise, we've got other collectibles and secrets covered in our Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthrough, so make sure you check it out!