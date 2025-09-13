Throughout Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hornet will bind a number of old Weaver statues, enemies, and sometimes friends, to gain new skills. One of these involves Eva, a hidden NPC you'll find deep in Mosshome.

You can eventually bind Eva to gain an extremely powerful Ancestral Art, but the requirements are pretty unclear in-game. This guide will explain who Eva is, where to find her, what she can do, and how to bind her.

Where to find Eva - Weavenest Atla Location

Eva is located in Mosshome, which is below Bone Bottom. You'll need the Needolin Ancestral Art before you can reach her, however.

Use the Bellway and ride to Bone Bottom. Then when you leave the station, go left and drop down the hole to return to the starting area of the game.

As you drop down, go right and then enter a large room with spikes and platforms. Hop all the way over to the right to reach a door with what looks like a Weaver's mask. Play your Needolin and you'll unlock it.

Head through the door and you'll be inside the Weavenest Atla. Run all the way to the right and destroy the lamps in this room to activate the Weavenest.

Go back two rooms and stand on the button in the centre of the room to be transported down to the bottom floor. To your left is a bench, but go right and you'll find Eva encased in a capsule.

What does Eva do?

Eva's a very useful character because she can upgrade your Hunter Crest and give you additional Tool Slots depending on how many Memory Lockets you've used.

The first time you meet her, she'll upgrade your Hunter Crest, giving it an additional ability. Come back to her as you use more Memory Lockets and she'll have more goodies for you.

All Eva's Upgrades

Every single one of Eva's upgrades is worth it, so make sure you check in with her regularly, and use those Memory Lockets!

Hunter Crest upgrade - Speak to Eva for the first time

- Speak to Eva for the first time Yellow Tool Vesticrest - Use 3 Memory Lockets (fully unlock a single Crest's slots)

- Use 3 Memory Lockets (fully unlock a single Crest's slots) Blue Tool Vesticrest - Use 6 Memory Lockets and acquire

- Use 6 Memory Lockets and acquire Hunter Crest Upgrade 2 - Use 12 Memory Lockets

How to Bind Eva

You can actually Bind Eva to gain an extremely powerful Ancestral Art, Sylphsong. You probably won't be doing this until very late in Act 2, but it's possible to do this in either Act 2 or Act 3.

To be given the option to bind Eva, you need to have 6 Crests and use 17 Memory Lockets on them. Basically, you need to unlock every Tool Slot on the first 6 Crests you get.

If you're doing this in Act 3, you might only need to use 16 Memory Lockets (the final Crest only has three unlock slots), but we haven't confirmed that yet. However, if you're doing this in Act 2, you need to complete the Rite of Rebirth and Infestation Operation Wishes to get the sixth Crest.

So, once you have at least 6 Crests and have used your Memory Lockets on all of them, speak to Eva and, as long as she's given you all of her rewards, she'll ask you for a final wish — Bind her and take her powers.

Do it and you'll get Sylphsong.

A sad ending for a tragic character. But it wouldn't be Silksong without it, and the rewards are worth it. If you're looking for more collectibles and hints, check out our suite of Hollow Knight: Silksong walkthroughs for all the advice you'll need.