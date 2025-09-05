Hornet's playstyle is very different in Silksong compared to her counterpart in Hollow Knight. And, perhaps the biggest difference is that you have the ability to change how she fights by equipping different Crests. As if Tools and Cloaks weren't enough, Hornet needs to have something else to equip!

This guide covers every single Crest you can find in Hollow Knight: Silksong, what each one does, where to find it, and how to upgrade them.

Note: this guide is a work-in-progress and we'll be updating it as we unlock more Crests

All Crest Locations & Effects

Crests are often given as rewards for beating bosses or tricky platforming and enemy challenges across Pharloom, so you'll have to overcome some tough trials to get them.

But they're worth it, and sometimes completely change the game as Hornet's moveset will drastically change. Here are all of the Crests we've found so far (with more to come!)

Hunter Crest

Hornet's starting Crest, this is the one you'll spend the most time with in the early hours of the game. It starts off with three Tool Slots - one of each type - and has three upgrade slots.

Standard attack A quick slash forward Upward attack An arcing slash above Hornet Dash attack Lunge into the enemy and bounce off of them Downward attack A 45-degree downward stab. Bind Standard 3 Mask heal



Reaper Crest

The second Crest you'll likely get, you'll find this in the Chapel of the Reaper in Greymoor, to the far left of the area. Like the Hunter Crest, it starts off with three Tool Slots and three upgrade slots.

Standard attack A heavy, slow slash forward Upward attack A quick upward slash in front of Hornet Dash attack Sweeps up from the ground Downward attack An arcing slash below Hornet (close to Hollow Knight's original downward slash and good for pogo-ing foes) Bind Heal, and also allows you to generate extra silk by hitting foes for a limited amount of time

How to equip Crests

To equip a Crest, like with Tools and other equipment, you need to rest at a bench.

Once there, head to your equipment menu and then press the 'X' button, which will allow you to swap between the Crests you have.

How to Upgrade Crests + Crest Slots

Upgrading Crests is how you unlock more slots for Tools.

To do this, you need a Memory Locket, which you can then use to open up an additional slot on your Crest. This will let you equip one extra Tool in one of three designated groups — Yellow, Red, or Blue.

We go more into Tools in our Tool Guide, but once you find a Crest you really like, you should use these rare items on them.